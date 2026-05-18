‘Very Young Frankenstein’ Series Starring Zach Galifianakis Lands Series Order at FX and Hulu

FX and Hulu have ordered “Very Young Frankenstein,” based on the 1974 movie “Young Frankenstein,” to series, with Zach Galifianakis attached to star.

Produced by 20th Television, “Very Young Frankenstein” hails from Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson and Garrett Basch, with Robinson writing the pilot and Waititi directing the pilot.

The trio, who are behind a number of FX hits including “What We Do in the Shadows,” will executive produce the series alongside Mel Brooks, who directed “Young Frankenstein,” as well as Michael Gruskoff and Kevin Salter.

In addition to Zach Galifianakis, the new series also features Dolly Wells (“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” “And Just Like That…”) and Spencer House (“Tell Me Lies,” “The Society”).

“’Very Young Frankenstein’ blends inspiration from the fan-favorite movie with the inventive, irreverent spirit that has defined FX comedies over the years, making this a completely original take on the classic story,” FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said in a statement. “In the hands of FX veterans Stefani, Taika and Garrett, alongside the iconic Mel Brooks, we know that fans will have as much fun watching this series as we’re having making it.”

“Young Frankenstein” stars Gene Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, Madeline Kahn as Elizabeth, Marty Feldman as Igor and Peter Boyle as the Monster, among others. Brooks co-wrote the script for “Young Frankenstein” alongside Wilder.

Galifianakis is best known for starring in “The Hangover,” “Due Date,” “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” and “Bob’s Burgers,” and was recently featured in “The Audacity” and “The Gallerist.”