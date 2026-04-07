Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ Reboot Gets the ‘Beef’ and ‘Thunderbolts’ Gang Back Together With New Writers

Marvel’s upcoming “X-Men” film is getting a rewrite, and it will be a “Beef” reunion. According to director Jake Schreier, “Beef” creator and writer Lee Sung Jin has been tapped alongside writer Joanna Calo to tackle a new draft of the script.

Schreier previously worked with Calo on “Thunderbolts*,” which she wrote and he directed. Schreier was announced as director of the MCU’s “X-Men” film last summer, following the success of that film. The director revealed the news of the “X-Men” rewrite in a Monday interview with Collider, in support of the newest season of “Beef.”

“We’re still developing,” he said of the current status of his next Marvel film.

“You know, one of the exciting things that’s tying into ‘Beef’ is that Sonny [Lee Sung Jin] and Joanna [Calo] both worked on this season,” Schreier continued. “Obviously, I mean, ‘Beef’ is Sonny’s show, and Joanna worked on the season as well, and we worked together on Season 1 of ‘Beef’ and on ‘Thunderbolts*.’ They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again.”

When Marvel’s “X-Men” film was first announced, it was revealed that “Hunger Games” writer Michael Lesslie wrote the screenplay. Exact plot details are still under wraps, but speaking to press last July, Marvel head Kevin Feige teased that the story will be true to “X-Men” form.

“I don’t want to talk too much about ‘X-Men,’ because that’s still a ways away,” he said at the time. “But you look at what the X-Men comics have always been, and they have been young, and they have been a place to tell stories about young people who feel different, and who feel other, and who feel like they don’t belong.”

Schreier was similarly tight-lipped this week, but also referred back to the comics, and praised the abilities of Calo and Lee to be able to bring out those themes.

“When you go back and read ‘X-Men’ [comics], there’s ideology but also interpersonal drama, almost of a soap opera quality,” Schreier said. “Having writers who understand both how to drive ideology from personal stakes, if we get that right, that’s what will feel most honest to what ‘X-Men’ can be.”

A representative for Marvel did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.