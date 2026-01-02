Every Marvel Movie and Show Confirmed for 2026

As a new year dawns, Marvel fans are ready to revisit their favorite characters. And there will be plenty of ways to do so in 2026.

It all culminates with another Avengers team-up, reuniting Earth’s mightiest heroes, new and old (and some in unexpected ways, given Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the franchise). But it spans across both the big and small screens.

In total, there are eight Marvel projects currently set for release in 2026, though things could always change. For the time being, fans can expect five shows, two movies and one “special presentation” (think of it like a TV special). Here’s how it all breaks down.

Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in “Wonder Man” (Disney+)

Release Date: Jan. 27, 2026

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley

Number of Episodes: 10

It’s been a long road for “Wonder Man,” after the show was announced back in June of 2022, but it’s finally set to release in January.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as the man himself, and Ben Kingsley will return as Trevor Slattery, who fans first met in “Iron Man 3,” then ran into again in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

In the Marvel comics, “Wonder Man” centers on Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman who was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. But eventually, he goes to work for villain Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl in the MCU, though it’s unclear if he’ll be part of this series), who gives him superhuman abilities. Despite being an initial adversary to the Avengers, he later joins them.

The Punisher (Special Presentation)

Jon Bernthal is seen on the set of “Daredevil Born Again” in Brooklyn on April 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Release Date: 2026

Cast: Jon Bernthal

Number of Episodes: 1

Continuing the “special presentation” trend started by “Werewolf by Night” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle is now getting his own, after returning briefly for “Daredevil: Born Again.”

Bernthal is not only starring but also co-writing alongside Reinaldo Marcus Green, with Green set to direct. The special presentation will air in 2026, alongside Season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again. An exact release date and plot points have yet to be revealed.

It’s possible that it will tie into the state of things after “Daredevil: Born Again” season 1, but it’s perhaps just as possible that it will tee up Bernthal’s arc in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)

“Daredevil: Born Again” (Credit: Giovanni Rufino/Marvel Studios)

Release Date: March 2026

Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Krysten Ritter

Number of Episodes: 9

When “Daredevil: Born Again” was first announced, it became the only show to receive two seasons immediately (whereas “Loki” did not confirm its renewal until its season one finale). The show was given an 18-episode order, to be split up into two seasons of nine. Back in September, the show scored an early renewal once more, meaning it’ll be back for season 3.

The first season ended with Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) declaring war on vigilantes and enacting martial law in New York City. Naturally, that’s a problem for Daredevil. So, he and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) are building a team to take him on. Who exactly is on that team remains to be seen, but we do know that Krysten Ritter is joining the fray once more as Jessica Jones.

In addition to Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning to face off as Daredevil and Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are set to return as well (though again, how exactly that’s possible for the latter remains to be seen).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios via Tom Holland on Instagram

Release date: July 31, 2026

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Marvin Jones III

Tom Holland is back for round four as Spider-Man — well, at least his fourth solo film, after appearing in several other Marvel projects — only this time, he’s just Spider-Man. As fans will recall, at the end of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Peter had Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell that would cause everyone to forget who Peter Parker is, thus taking them out of danger for knowing his super secret.

Exact plot details are being kept under wraps at this point.

X-Men ’97 (Season 2)

“X-Men ’97” (Credit: Marvel Studios)

Release Date: Summer 2026

Cast: See the full cast here.

Number of Episodes: TBA

Not only is “X-Men ’97” returning for a second season this summer, but the animated series also scored an early season 3 renewal as well.

Kicking off in 2024, “X-Men ’97” picked up immediately after the conclusion of the original 1997 show. The season one finale revealed Cyclops and Jean Grey are trapped far in the future in 3960 AD, while Charles Xavier, Magneto, Rogue, Beast and Nightcrawler are in ancient Egypt in 3000 B.C. Not exactly ideal.

Fans got an early look at the trailer for season 2 earlier this year at New York Comic Con, and the footage signaled the return of Apocalypse, as well as Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Nightcrawler and more.

VisionQuest

Paul Bettany as Vision (Marvel Studios)

Release Date: Fall 2026

Cast: Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, Emily Hampshire, James Spader, Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller

Number of Episodes: TBA

“VisionQuest” is set to be the final show in a trilogy of sorts for Marvel, coming on the heels of “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.” It’s been delayed quite a bit — it was first announced in 2022 — and still doesn’t have an official release date, but for now, it’s set for Fall 2026.

The series will find Paul Bettany once again as the Vision, but this time he’ll be the White Vision that we saw fly off at the end of “WandaVision.” He’s been given his memories back without having lived them, so now he’s trying to figure out his humanity once more.

Fans got a look at the trailer for the series at New York Comic-Con this year, which also revealed that Ruaridh Mollica will be playing a grown version of Tommy, Vision and Wanda’s son.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Season 2)

Marvel Studios

Release date: Dec. 18, 2026

Cast: Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox as Daredevil

Number of Episodes: TBA

As we wait for a new live-action Spider-Man film, we’ll have more of the animated webslinger headed our way as well!

The first season of the series kicked off around the events of “Captain America: Civil War,” right about when Peter would have met Tony and teamed up with him in the big inter-Avengers battle. Instead, he meets Norman Osborn (Colman Domigo), in a “sister timeline” as Trammell describes it.

In this timeline, he attends Rockford T. Bales High School instead of Midtown and becomes close friends with Nico Minoru, Lonnie Lincoln and Harry Osborn, rather than Ned Leeds and MJ. The season finale revealed a major twist on Spider-Man’s origins, though.

In short, it’s an odd time loop, and a symbiote is involved. So yes, there are lots of questions headed into season 2.

Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. announces his return to the MCU at Comic-Con 2024 (Getty Images)

Release date: Dec. 18, 2026

Cast: It’s very big. You can see everyone we know will be included here.

Yes, the next Avengers-level event is coming, and it’s coming in the form of Dr. Doom.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel franchise this time as a villain (it remains unclear how exactly they’re going to explain this in-universe, but remember, the multiverse is well-established at this point). The villain was first teased in 2025’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

There are only a handful of Marvel projects left between now and “Doomsday,” so we’re curious how they’ll manage to smoothly bring in everyone they need to.