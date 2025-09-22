Tom Holland Suffers Concussion on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Set

Tom Holland has suffered a concussion on the set of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” leading Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios to call for a pause on production.

An individual with knowledge of the accident said the lead star’s concussion was mild and that filming is being paused for at least the next few days. Sony and Marvel are set to meet on Monday to discuss their next course of action.

While details of how Holland was injured were not available, sources say that no one else was injured on set. Production on the film began in Scotland in August.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” will be the fourth “Spider-Man” film starring Holland as Peter Parker and his first appearance in the role since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021. Fueled by the movie’s crossover with past Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as well as past actors like Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe, “No Way Home” became one of the highest grossing films in movie history with $1.9 billion worldwide.

Holland’s longtime co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also set to return in the film, alongside Marvel stalwart Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. The film hits theaters July 31.