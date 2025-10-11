‘X-Men ’97’ Renewed for 3rd Season on Disney+

“X-Men ’97” has been renewed for a third season on Disney+, attendees at New York Comic Con learned Saturday. The show’s second season will premiere on the streamer in summer 2026.

Those in the audience were also able to see the newest trailer for the upcoming season, which featured the return of Apocalypse, as well as Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Nightcrawler and more.

The first season of the show kicked off in March 2024. The series began immediately after the conclusion of the original 1997 show. The season one finale revealed Cyclops and Jean Gray are trapped far in the future in 3960 AD while Charles Xavier, Magneto, Rogue, Beast and Nightcrawler are in ancient Egypt in 3000 B.C.

More to come…