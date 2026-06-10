‘Obsession’ Beats ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ ‘The Force Awakens’ in Rare Box Office Milestone

“Obsession” continues to be a box office phenomenon.

In its 25th day in domestic theaters on Monday, Curry Barker’s surprise horror hit took home roughly $4.2 million. That’s more than some of the highest-grossing domestic films of all time made on Day 25, including “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

The highest grossing domestic film of all time, “The Force Awakens,” made roughly $3.1 million on its 25th day at the box office, placing it more than $1 million below “Obsession’s” $4.2 million haul. Likewise, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (the No. 2 and No. 3 domestic earners) raked in $3.2 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

At a little over $156 million, “Obsession” remains far from the title of the highest grossing domestic film of all time (currently sitting at No. 422 on the list of domestic earners). However, it continues to show strong legs, outpacing some films that had much bigger openings and box office totals as positive buzz and Gen Z fuel the indie Focus Features film’s spectacular run.

There are some films that held for a better Day 25 than Curry Barker’s new phenomenon. “Avatar” (the fourth-highest grossing film of all time) brought in $5.1 million on its 25th day, while “Top Gun: Maverick” (the fifth-highest grossing film) earned a whopping $7.9 million.

But other high-grossing films that “Obsession” surpassed in Day 25 earnings include “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Titanic,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Jurassic World,” “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

And while “Obsession” opened to only $17 million — still roughly 23x its budget — it later made more in its second weekend than its first, and more in its third weekend than its second. A truly rare feat at the box office.

“Obsession” also overtook “Scary Movie” as the No. 1 film at the box office on Monday. Barker’s horror film continues to leapfrog over younger movies at the box office, coming out on top of such newer films as “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” “Backrooms” and “Masters of the Universe” to take back the top slot.

“Obsession” is anticipated to overtake “The Mandalorian & Grogu” in total domestic gross this week, falling less than $1 million behind the “Star Wars” film as of June 8.