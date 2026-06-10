’24 Jump Street’ in the Works as Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube Eye Returns

Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube are in talks to return in “24 Jump Street,” TheWrap has learned.

Rodney Rothman will direct the third installment in the crime-comedy franchise and wrote the script with Hill and Meghan Malloy. Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Neal H. Moritz are also returning as producers. Hill, Tatum and their producing partners, Matt Dines and Reid Carolin, will produce as well.

The “Jump Street” films, which starred Tatum, Hill and Ice Cube, were written and directed by Lord and Miller and were a comedic remake of the 1987-1991 Fox drama “21 Jump Street.” Like that show, they follow a squad of youthful police officers who go undercover in high school and later college, though the films play up the fact that these officers are clearly adults.

Following the critical and box office success of 2014’s “22 Jump Street,” plans were made for “23 Jump Street,” this time written and produced but not directed by Lord and Miller. The film would have had the “Jump Street” universe cross over with “Men in Black.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com during the “Fly Me to the Moon” press junket in June of 2024, Tatum alluded to the sequel. “There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie,” he said.

When asked, “What happened?” by his “Fly Me to the Moon” co-star Scarlett Johansson, he explained, “It’s just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above-the-line stuff. It’s really hard to get it made, and we’ve been trying to get it done.”

“You know what,” he said later, “I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see ’23 Jump Street.’ I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”

Variety first reported the news.