‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Finale Scores Another Series High of 9.5 Million Viewers

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” wrapped up its first season with another series viewership high.

The conclusion of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff, which only consisted of six episodes in its first season, scored 9.5 million viewers in the U.S. in its first 3 days of availability, per live-plus-three-day figures from Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The finale builds on the momentum “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has seen this season, with Episode 5, which featured the tragic death of a beloved character, hitting 9.2 million viewers, which marked a series high at the time.

Viewership for the finale was up 42% from the premiere episode, which still managed an impressive 6.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max within three days of its premiere. The series launch landed within the top three series launches in HBO Max history.

More to come …