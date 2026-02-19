‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Episode 5 Hits Series Ratings High With 9.2 Million Viewers

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is continuing its ratings gains, with Episode 5 hitting a new series ratings high.

Episode 5, which featured a large-scale battle and ended with a devastating death, tallied up 9.2 million cross-platform viewers in the U.S. in its first 3 days of availability, per live-plus-three-day figures from Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The “Game of Thrones” spinoff series is averaging nearly 13 million U.S. viewers per episode and is on pace to be the third biggest series debut since the launch of HBO Max, per HBO Max. The streamer also touts that three-day viewership for each episode has grown week-over-week, Episode 4, which had an early debut ahead of the Super Bowl.

Several series in HBO’s drama lineup are seeing viewership growth, including “The Pitt,” which is pacing 50% higher than its freshman season as it averages 12 million U.S. viewers thus far. Season 2 has seen consecutive week-over-week growth, with Season 2, Episode 6 scoring 7 million U.S. viewers in its first three days.

“Industry,” which is gearing up to launch its penultimate episode, also hit a new series ratings high with Season 4, Episode 6 drawing 1.1 million U.S. viewers in its first three days.

“Industry” Season 4 is pacing ahead of all previous installments — including a 30% rise from Season — and the season has seen consecutive week-over-week growth, with the exception of the early release of Episode 5 for the Super Bowl.

Additionally, HBO’s new late night series “Neighbors,” which debuted Feb. 13 to 1.6 million U.S. cross-platform viewers in its first 3 days, on track to become HBO’s biggest debut for a non-sports unscripted series in HBO Max history. “Neighbors” as grown to over delivered 2 million U.S. viewers since its debut.