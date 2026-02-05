‘The Pitt’ Hits Nielsen Series Viewing High of 939 Million Minutes With Season 2 Premiere

“The Pitt” hit a series viewing high on Nielsen’s streaming charts with the debut of Season 2 boosting the medical drama to reach 939 million viewing minutes on HBO Max.

Marking the series’ highest weekly viewership to date, according to Nielsen, “The Pitt” landed as the No. 7 most-watched streaming program and No. 5 most-watched streaming original during the week of Jan. 5, which coincided with the Season 2 premiere on Jan. 8.

Viewership skyrocketed from the previous week, which saw “The Pitt” tally up 495 million minutes during the week of Dec. 29 as viewers caught up on the first season ahead of the Season 2 drop. The appearance marked the first time since Season 1 wrapped in April 2025 that “The Pitt” entered into the streaming originals list, then coming in as the No. 7 spot.

Nielsen’s charts tracks with HBO Max’s report that “The Pitt’s” Season 2 premiere saw a 200% uptick in viewership from its series premiere. Per HBO, the Season 2 premiere tallied 5.4 million viewers in the U.S., according to live-plus-three-day viewership information from Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery, ranking among the top five returning seasons in HBO Max platform history, both globally and in the U.S. (As a reminder, the 939 million viewing minutes logged by “The Pitt” during the week of Jan. 5 reflects not just the Season 2 premiere episode, but also the entirety of Season 1.)

Elsewhere, “Fallout” landed in the No. 8 spot on the overall list and the No. 6 slot on the streaming originals list with 855 million viewing minutes.

Also notable this week was the return of unscripted series “The Traitors” and “Beast Games” to the streaming originals charts following the debut of their new seasons. With both series dropping the first three episodes of their new installments during the week, “The Traitors” scored a new weekly high of 790 million minutes on Peacock, landing in the No. 8 spot, while “Beast Games” took the No. 9 spot with 417 million minutes on Prime Video.

It’s impossible to discuss streaming viewership for the week without mentioning “Stranger Things,” which continued its run as the No. 1 overall streaming program for the ninth consecutive week with 3.2 billion viewing minutes on Netflix. Its closest competitor was Paramount+’s “Landman,” which spent its fourth week in a row in the No. 2 spot with 1.43 billion viewing minutes.