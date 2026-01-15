‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Premiere Scores 5.4 Million Viewers, Up 200% From Last Season

“The Pitt” is back and stronger than ever, with its Season 2 premiere soaring 200% from its series premiere.

As the medical drama returned for its second season, the Season 2 premiere tallied 5.4 million viewers in the U.S., according to live-plus-three-day viewership information from Nielsen and Warner Bros. Discovery. That’s up nearly 200% from the Season 1 debut.

Since the debut last Thursday, the Season 2 premiere has since reached 7.2 million U.S. viewers to date ahead of the Episode 2 debut.

“The Pitt” ranks among the top five returning seasons in HBO Max platform history, both globally and in the U.S. Luminate also reports that “The Pitt” ranks among the top five series across the U.S. SVOD landscape.

Following its massive success last year, “The Pitt” already landed a Season 3 renewal from HBO Max, which was announced by Casey Bloys at “The Pitt” Season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles last week.

Since its January debut last year, “The Pitt” earned five Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Noah Wyle, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Katherine LaNasa, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Shawn Hatosy and Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.

Season 2 picks up ten months after the events of the freshman installment on the Fourth of July, the day before Noah Wyle’s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch heads off on his sabbatical and the day that Patrick Ball’s Dr. Langdon returns to the ER after getting fired and heading to rehab for his drug addiction.

In addition to Wyle, LaNasa, Hatosy and Ball, “The Pitt” stars Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan, Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. King, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Javadi. Season 2 also introduces Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi.