‘The Pitt’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

“The Pitt” will be scrubbing in for more episodes, as HBO Max renewed the medical drama for a third season.

Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, made the surprise announcement during the Season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday evening.

“The Pitt,” which was created by R. Scott Gemmill, stars Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, a senior attending physician at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room.

An official logline for the show reads: “‘The Pitt’ is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.”

The upcoming second season is set to follow Dr. Robby and company as they tackle a shift on the Fourth of July.

In addition to Wyle, who also executive produces the show, “The Pitt” stars Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon, Katherine LaNasa as Nurse Dana Evans, Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan, Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. King, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Javadi, and Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi.

The critically acclaimed medical drama, which won the Outstanding Drama Series award at the 2025 Primetime Emmys, is produced by John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. John Wells, Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich executive producer the series alongside Gemmill and Wyle.

Season 2 of “The Pitt” is slated to debut on HBO Max Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes arriving every week through April.