‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Trailer Promises 4th of July Crisis Before Robby’s Sabbatical

Dr. Robby is taking some time off, but not before “The Pitt” puts him through another hospital crisis on Fourth of July.

A trailer for Season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO Max medical drama, set to premiere Jan. 8, picks up with the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room gearing up for a shift on the Fourth of July — Dr. Robby’s (Emmy winner Noah Wyle) last turn in charge before a “little sabbatical.”

It’s not long before the holiday shift descends into chaos, bringing our favorite characters together to save lives once again, even as things grow more dire.

Also returning are Nurse Dana (Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa) — who gets a warm welcome after taking her own break following a physical altercation in Season 1 — and Dr. Langdon, after a stint at rehab for misusing drugs at work. Dr. Robby is far from happy to see him, but at least Dr. Mel (Taylor Dearden) is overjoyed to see her old friend back in the ER.

The trailer also gives a first look at Sepideh Moafi’s Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi, a new attending physician taking over the ER in Robby’s absence. She has a lot of ideas for ways to improve the Pitt, which Robby is not too willing to make time to hear. Viewers also get a glimpse of Dr. Jack Abbott (Emmy winner Shawn Hatosy), who doubts Robby will thrive on his upcoming vacation, given his hesitation to be introspective.

And if a wave of patients wasn’t enough, the hospital might be facing a digital catastrophe, with the clip teasing the doctors having to “go analog” after a cyber attack renders their operating systems obsolete. What else can go wrong on another chaotic 15-hour shift?

Watch “The Pitt” Season 2 trailer below:

“The Pitt” is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show was created by R. Scott Gemmill, who serves as executive producer alongside John Wells, Wyle, JWP’s Erin Jontow, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich.

The show premiered in January 2025 and earned five Emmy awards, including best drama series.

“The Pitt” Season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 8 on HBO Max.