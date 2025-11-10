‘The Pitt’ to Air on TNT Uncensored With ‘Graphic Medical Imagery’

TNT won’t edit out the “graphic medical imagery” in “The Pitt” when it airs on the cable network next month.

While the streaming medical drama contains plenty of nudity and other graphic imagery that wouldn’t typically make its way onto linear platforms, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned cable network has opted to let “The Pitt” air in its entirety without editing out its more graphic moments — including nudity — in an effort to respect the show’s “core mission” of accurately depicting “the realities of an emergency department.”

Per TNT, the scenes “are integral to the show’s portrayal of the raw emotional toll that such work has on those who commit their lives to the medical profession.” To account for the graphic nature of some of the scenes, TNT will include advisories at the beginning of each episode and following commercial breaks.

“The Pitt” will begin airing on TNT on Monday, Dec. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT ahead of the Season 2 premiere on HBO Max in January 2026, with three back-to-back episodes airing Mondays on TNT through Dec. 29.

“All of us at ‘The Pitt’ are very excited that the TNT audience will have the opportunity to see our Emmy award-winning show beginning on December 1st,” EP John Wells said in a Monday statement. “We’re also very grateful to TNT for allowing the series to be shown as it was initially shot and aired on HBO Max.”

L. Anthony Cirillo, MD, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), also expressed the group’s appreciation for the cast and crew’s commitment, including the ACEP members involved in writing and production, noting the group is “thrilled that ‘The Pitt’ will soon resonate with even more people, bringing new urgency to critical conversations about real health system fixes that emergency physicians and the millions of patients who rely on us need and deserve.”

“’The Pitt’ gives everyone a rare and authentic view of what it’s like to practice emergency medicine,” Cirillo added in a statement. “This show offers a unique glimpse of the humanity of emergency care and what it takes to heal people within a broken system. The nation’s emergency physicians are incredibly proud of the show and grateful for the chance to be seen for who we are, the challenges we face, and the work we do every day.”

Following the premiere of “The Pitt” in January, the medical drama averaged nearly 20 million global viewers per episode, and scored five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, as well as acting wins for Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy.