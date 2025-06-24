‘The Pitt’ Adds Sepideh Moafi as Series Regular for Season 2

The “Black Bird” star will play an attending physician on the Max medical drama

A headshot of Sepideh Moafi
Attention, “The Pitt” fans: A new attending physician is coming to the ER.

Sepideh Moafi will portray an attending physician in emergency medicine in Season 2 of “The Pitt.” Moafi marks the first series regular added to the new season of the acclaimed Max medical drama.

“The Pitt” follows the goings-on of an emergency room at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, nicknamed “The Pitt” by its staff. The first season of the show follows a real-time structure, with each of its 15 episodes showing a single hour in an extended shift. Scarcely does the camera leave the walls of the ER, which functions as a “teaching hospital” showing medical students the ropes. For many of the show’s characters, the hectic, tragic events of season one occurred on their first day at The Pitt.

The series was created by showrunner R. Scott Gemmill alongside fellow “ER” alumni Noah Wyle and John Wells as executive producers. Wyle also stars in the show as senior attending physician Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

It is currently unclear how long Moafi’s character has been involved with The Pitt when she joins in Season 2, which will take place over Fourth of July weekend. The attending physician may be a transfer to the teaching hospital, thus explaining her absence in the all-hands-on-deck emergency The Pitt faced at the end of the first season. It’s also possible that her character was present but simply went unseen in the final episodes.

Moafi is represented by Principal Entertainment LA, Gersh Agency, ID Public Relations and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Her recent credits include lead roles in AppleTV+’s “Black Bird” and FX’s “Class of ’09.”

Moafi joins Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard and Lucas Iverson as new performers in “The Pitt’s” second season.

