HBO’s Emmy-winning series “The Pitt” is doing more than just getting viewers hooked on its drama; it’s inspiring them to become organ donors and get a head start on their end-of-life planning, a study from the Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern California (USC) has found.

The findings, which were shared with TheWrap on Tuesday, come from the impact of two multi-episode storylines — one of which was centered on organ donation, and the other on end-of-life planning. “The Pitt” explores the everyday challenges healthcare workers face in a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, emergency room, as well as the impact the trauma has on patients’ families.

Per the NLC, 26.9% of the surveyed viewers were more likely to have sought organ donation information and were 17.2% more likely to share information about organ donation with others. The study noted that the storyline significantly impacted Black audiences, who are overrepresented on transplant waiting lists but underrepresented among donors.

“For 25 years, our work has been built upon the idea that stories matter, but conventional wisdom suggests the ‘broccoli’ needs to be hidden in the ‘hamburger’ for audiences to stomach it.” Erica Rosenthal, director of research at the USC Norman Lear Center, said in a statement. “’The Pitt’s’ success is a powerful reminder that stories can prioritize accuracy, highlight systemic challenges through authentic characters, spark emotion, and inspire real-world action, all without sacrificing entertainment value.”

As far as end-of-life planning, over a third (38.8%) of viewers sought additional information about end-of-life planning and 15.3% shared relevant resources with others.

In addition, medical professionals are applauding the series for its authenticity, the study shares. In interviews with doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers, they stated that “The Pitt” accurately depicts the real-life work and challenges they face daily, including issues like overcrowding, underfunding and the “hidden toll” of burnout. Many shared that the show makes them feel more “seen” compared to other TV/film dramatizations of the health and medical industry Hollywood produces.

“While our primary goal is to create compelling, complex stories, we are also committed to being current and accurate with our portrayal of medical topics. Because of this, public health education is a wonderful side effect of our dramatic storytelling,” Joe Sachs, MD, executive producer and writer of “The Pitt,” said in a statement.

Lastly, the study highlighted that in a survey of HBO Max viewers, nearly 90% of those who watched the last three episodes of “The Pitt” said the show portrays how systemic issues like understaffing impacts patients, and it also helped them relate to and understand the struggles healthcare providers are experiencing.

Hollywood, Health & Society honored “The Pitt” with its Culture of Health Award at the 2025 Norman Lear Awards at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills on Monday.