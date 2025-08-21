‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Teaser Sets Noah Wyle’s Return for January 2026

Noah Wyle is ready to be thrown back into “The Pitt.”

The Season 2 teaser dropped Thursday morning, setting a January 2026 premiere for the next shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center emergency room.

Sepideh Moafi joins Wyle’s co-stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez in the second installment of the HBO Max drama.

The teaser trailer itself manages to not give any of the July 4th plot points away, but it does show off each of the returning cast members (Season 1 star Tracy Ifeachor will not be returning for Season 2).

Play video

“‘The Pitt’ is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh,” per the logline.

The show is currently nominated for seven Primetime Emmys — Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor for Wyle, Supporting Actress for LaNasa, and two each for Directing and Writing — in addition to six more Creative Arts nominations.

“The Pitt” Season 2 premieres January 2026 on HBO Max. The first season is currently available to stream.