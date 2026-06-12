Agenda Collective Launches as Bicoastal PR Firm

Agenda Collective, a full-service entertainment public relations firm founded by industry veteran Adam Keen has officially launched with offices in Los Angeles and New York, the company announced Friday.

The new agency partners with studios, filmmakers, showrunners, writers, producers, authors, sales companies and production entities on publicity campaigns and representation across film, television, digital and awards. The firm’s work spans festival premieres, theatrical releases, global streaming launches and awards campaigns with a focus on socially resonant storytelling.

Keen brings three decades of experience, having held senior roles at Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, MGM & United Artists and independent ventures including Overture Films. Over the course of his career, he has worked on a wide range of successful, award-winning and iconic projects, including “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Road House,” “Air,” “Gravity,” “The Conjuring,” “The Tomorrow War,” “Coming 2 America” and “Red, White & Royal Blue,” as well as titles in the DC, Harry Potter, LEGO and Bond franchises. Agenda reflects a culmination of that experience, offering a relationship-driven approach grounded in strategic precision, cultural fluency and senior-level attention at every stage.

“We built Agenda Collective with intention,” Keen said in a statement to TheWrap. “After decades inside studios and global organizations, I wanted to create something collaborative, personal and driven by impact. Taking the time to build the right team across both coasts was essential to that vision.”

The team has recently worked with clients including A24, Artists Equity, Amazon MGM Studios, CBS, Focus Features, IFC, Lionsgate, Mattel Studios, Neon, Roku, Searchlight Pictures, UltraBoom Media, Wavelength, STX Entertainment and WME.

Recent campaigns the agency has contributed to include launch efforts for “Backrooms,” “Hokum,” “Obsession,” “56 Days,” “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” “Over Your Dead Body,” “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come,” “The Reunion: Laguna Beach” and “John Candy: I Like Me.”

(L-R) Vice Presidents Emily Teichner, Natalie Petozzi and Kevin McAlpine

Joining Keen is a senior leadership team composed of Vice Presidents Emily Teichner, Natalie Petozzi and Kevin McAlpine. Collectively, these leaders and their teams have led publicity campaigns for hundreds of films and series, in addition to major festival and awards initiatives.

Teichner’s background includes leading and supporting film, series and awards campaigns at Amazon MGM Studios and Strategy PR on titles such as “Dune,” “The Idea of You,” “Normal People” and “Promising Young Woman”; Petozzi has overseen film, series and festival campaigns at Ginsberg/Libby and Entertainment One, including “Anora,” “Hamnet,” “1917” and “John Wick: Chapter 2”; and McAlpine has led film, series and festival campaigns at Amazon MGM Studios, ID PR, Focus Features and Ginsberg/Libby, including “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “Lady Bird,” “Ready or Not” and “Yellowstone.”