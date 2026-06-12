Why Jesse Eisenberg Didn’t Return as Mark Zuckerberg in ‘The Social Reckoning’

“The Social Reckoning” writer-director Aaron Sorkin has revealed that Jesse Eisenberg did not return to reprise the role of Meta CEO and Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg in the “Social Network” sequel because the actor does not “want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore.”

Sorkin divulged that in an interview with Vanity Fair published Friday, just days after the first trailer for “The Social Reckoning” was released online. Sorkin, who won his first and only Oscar to date for writing “The Social Network,” said he spent three days trying to convince Eisenberg to reprise his role as Zuckerberg in the sequel. Despite earning a Best Actor nomination for his performance as Zuckerberg in “The Social Network,” Eisenberg turned Sorkin down.

“I felt like it belonged to him, and he was certainly battle-tested,” Sorkin told Vanity Fair. “He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy. He doesn’t like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say ‘I’m CEO, bitch’ for him to sign.”

In his place, Sorkin cast “Succession” star Jeremy Strong to play Zuckerberg. The two initially spoke about the idea at an Oscars party in 2025, during which Strong expressed his interest in taking the role of Zuckerberg on if Eisenberg was not willing to reprise it. Sorkin said Strong brought the same level of commitment and preparation to the project that he famously has to many of his past roles.

“He showed up on his first day, and when he said ‘good morning’ to me, he was already talking like Mark,” the filmmaker recalled.

Set nearly 20 years after the founding years of Facebook explored in “The Social Network,” Sorkin’s new film charts the story of Frances Haugen (Oscar-winning “Anora” star Mikey Madison), a Facebook whistleblower who filed complaints to the SEC and shared thousands of internal documents to the press revealing that the company had been aware of its negative societal impact and done nothing about it, as well as the ripples her disclosures created. Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Billy Magnussen and Betty Gilpin all star in the film alongside Strong and Madison.

Eisenberg is not the only noteworthy member of the “Social Network” creative team who did not return for “The Social Reckoning.” The new film also sees Sorkin, who only wrote “The Social Network,” step into the director’s chair in place of filmmaker David Fincher. Sorkin has, notably, directed every film he has written since 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” including 2020’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which also starred Strong, and 2021’s “Being the Ricardos.”

Sorkin told Vanity Fair that “The Social Reckoning” is the first film he’s written knowing he would direct it. He also divulged that, despite being busy making this year’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” follow-up “The Adventures of Cliff Booth,” Fincher remained involved in the making of “The Social Reckoning.”

“David, I think, was the first one to read the script,” Sorkin said. “He was just very enthusiastic and eager to help any way he could.” The Oscar winner additionally offered further insight into how “The Social Reckoning” builds on the story of its 2010 predecessor.

“‘The Social Network’ was about how Facebook was invented, and ‘The Social Reckoning’ is what it’s become,” Sorkin explained, saying of the sequel’s real-life story, “It was David and Goliath, where Goliath has invited us to a party and then spiked the punch. And David is a mid-level Facebook engineer with a conscience.”

Despite the “Social Reckoning” teaser’s many allusions to Zuckerberg’s present-day power, Sorkin essentially brushed off concerns about potential repercussions for making the film.

“We haven’t heard from anyone except their lawyers, just saying, ‘Be careful,’” Sorkin told Vanity Fair. “I mean, is there a chance that I’m going to get rendered to an El Salvadoran prison? Yeah, sure. That happens.”

“The Social Reckoning” is set to hit theaters on Oct. 9.