Andrew Garfield Shuts Down ‘Social Network’ Sequel Appearance: ‘Eduardo Is in Singapore’

Andrew Garfield has no plans to reprise his role as Eduardo Saverin in the recently announced sequel to “The Social Network,” the actor said at the 63rd New York Film Festival.

“Eduardo [Saverin] is in Singapore having a good time,” Garfield told IndieWire in a Friday interview. When asked if he plans to see the follow-up to the 2010 film, the actor answered in the affirmative.

The movie, titled “The Social Reckoning,” will be written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and is slated to open in theaters in October 2026. Jeremy Strong will star as Mark Zuckerberg, and will be joined by Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White and Bill Burr.

Garfield was in town promoting his latest offering, the Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt” for the movie’s North American premiere. The actor stars as Hank, a professor who is accused of sexual misconduct by a student (played by Ayo Edebiri).

“I feel like we all feel like we are the heroes of our own stories. I think there’s quite beautiful moments of reckoning, self reckoning, self revelation, that each of our characters have in this film, and in those moments, it’s the kind of horrifying staring into the abyss of the kind of horrifying mirror that these characters are faced with at certain points,” he told the Hollywood Reporter of what is left open to interpretation for the audience.

“I think there is a kind of a reckoning that this person, who believes himself to be a kind of humanist and a kind of great professor,” Garfield added.