Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield Walk the ‘After the Hunt’ Red Carpet in Venice | Photos

Venice Film Festival: the stars of Luca Guadagnino’s psychological campus thriller arrived in their finest fashions on Friday

Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Malik Hassan Sayeed
VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Malik Hassan Sayeed attend the "After The Hunt" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

The stars of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming psychological drama “After the Hunt” hit the red carpet for the world premiere of the film at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Friday.

Guadagnino, Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Malik Hassan Sayeed all showed up and showed out fashionably-primed the film’s premiere.

The film, which was written by Nora Garrett, centers on a college professor Alma Olsson (Roberts) who becomes torn on a personal and professional level after a star student named Maggie Price (Edebiri) confronts her with an accusation against her colleague Hank Gibson (Garfield) and threatens her with a dark, hidden secret from Alma’s past.

TheWrap’s Steve Pond applauded Guadagnino’s work, saying the filmmaker “uses a formidable array of actors to explore woke culture in a twisty, stylish way.”

“After the Hunt” hits theaters for a limited release on Oct. 10 before expanding to a wide release on Oct. 17.

Julia Roberts
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Julia Roberts attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Julia Roberts
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Julia Roberts attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Chloe Sevigny
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chloë Sevigny attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Chloe Sevigny
(Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Chloë Sevigny attends the red carpet of the movie “After the Hunt” presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.

Andrew Garfield
(Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Nora Garrett
(Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Nora Garrett attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Isabeli Fontana
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Isabeli Fontana attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Lady Amelia
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Lady Amelia Spencer attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Monica Barbaro
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Tiziana Rocca
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Tiziana Rocca attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Ayo Edebiri
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Noemi Brando
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Noemi Brando attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Lady Amelia Spencer,Lady Eliza Spencer
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Stefano Guerrera
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Stefano Guerrera attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Andrew Garfield
(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Nora Garrett, Michael Stuhlbarg, Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Malik Hassan Sayeed
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(L-R) Nora Garrett, Michael Stuhlbarg, Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Malik Hassan Sayeed attend the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film.

Read Next
Comments