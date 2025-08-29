Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield Walk the ‘After the Hunt’ Red Carpet in Venice | Photos

The stars of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming psychological drama “After the Hunt” hit the red carpet for the world premiere of the film at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Friday.

Guadagnino, Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Malik Hassan Sayeed all showed up and showed out fashionably-primed the film’s premiere.

The film, which was written by Nora Garrett, centers on a college professor Alma Olsson (Roberts) who becomes torn on a personal and professional level after a star student named Maggie Price (Edebiri) confronts her with an accusation against her colleague Hank Gibson (Garfield) and threatens her with a dark, hidden secret from Alma’s past.

TheWrap’s Steve Pond applauded Guadagnino’s work, saying the filmmaker “uses a formidable array of actors to explore woke culture in a twisty, stylish way.”

“After the Hunt” hits theaters for a limited release on Oct. 10 before expanding to a wide release on Oct. 17.