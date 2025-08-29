Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield Walk the ‘After the Hunt’ Red Carpet in Venice | Photos

The stars of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming psychological drama “After the Hunt” hit the red carpet for the world premiere of the film at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Friday.
Guadagnino, Andrew Garfield, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Malik Hassan Sayeed all showed up and showed out fashionably-primed the film’s premiere.
The film, which was written by Nora Garrett, centers on a college professor Alma Olsson (Roberts) who becomes torn on a personal and professional level after a star student named Maggie Price (Edebiri) confronts her with an accusation against her colleague Hank Gibson (Garfield) and threatens her with a dark, hidden secret from Alma’s past.
TheWrap’s Steve Pond applauded Guadagnino’s work, saying the filmmaker “uses a formidable array of actors to explore woke culture in a twisty, stylish way.”
“After the Hunt” hits theaters for a limited release on Oct. 10 before expanding to a wide release on Oct. 17.
Julia Roberts attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Julia Roberts attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Chloë Sevigny attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Chloë Sevigny attends the red carpet of the movie “After the Hunt” presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.
Andrew Garfield attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Nora Garrett attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Isabeli Fontana attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Lady Amelia Spencer attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Monica Barbaro attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Tiziana Rocca attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Ayo Edebiri attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Noemi Brando attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Stefano Guerrera attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Andrew Garfield attends the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
(L-R) Nora Garrett, Michael Stuhlbarg, Andrew Garfield, Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Malik Hassan Sayeed attend the “After The Hunt” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film.