George Clooney and Adam Sandler Light Up Venice’s World Premiere Red Carpet for ‘Jay Kelly’ | Photos

“Jay Kelly” stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler lit up the red carpet Thursday night at the Netflix film’s world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Clooney, who skipped the morning press conference for the Noah Baumbach release due to a sinus infection, arrived alongside wife Amal, while Sandler attended with his family. Co-star Laura Dern was also in attendance with Baumbach and wife Greta Gerwig, among others.
The film, co-written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, follows a Hollywood actor (Clooney) and his devoted manager (Sandler) on a transformative trip through Europe.
In his positive review for TheWrap, Steve Pond said the film was “suffused with melancholy for a business that seems to be on shaky ground and filled with a nostalgia for times gone by.”
“Jay Kelly” opens Nov. 14 in select theaters before streaming globally on Netflix Dec. 5. Catch highlights from the Venice world premiere in the photo gallery below.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet before the screening of the movie “Jay Kelly” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.
Eve Hewson attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Caterina Milicchio attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Adam Sandler and George Clooney attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Laura Dern attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Greta Gerwig attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Billy Crudup attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Billy Crudup and Giovanni Esposito attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Naomi Watts attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern and Riley Keough attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Riley Keough attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern and Eve Hewson attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Molly Sims attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Scott Stuber and Molly Sims attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Adam Sandler attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Sunny Madeline Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Simona Jakstaite attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Rahi Chadda attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Benedetta Porcaroli attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Marco Bonadei attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Carolina Cavalli and Lucrezia Guglielmino attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
(L-R) Eva Robin’s, Marco Bonadei, Benedetta Porcaroli, Lucrezia Guglielmino and Carolina Cavalli attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Alba Rohrwacher attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Aldona Przylipiak attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Eva Robin’s attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
George Clooney attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
