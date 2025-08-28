George Clooney and Adam Sandler Light Up Venice’s World Premiere Red Carpet for ‘Jay Kelly’ | Photos

“Jay Kelly” stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler lit up the red carpet Thursday night at the Netflix film’s world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Clooney, who skipped the morning press conference for the Noah Baumbach release due to a sinus infection, arrived alongside wife Amal, while Sandler attended with his family. Co-star Laura Dern was also in attendance with Baumbach and wife Greta Gerwig, among others.

The film, co-written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, follows a Hollywood actor (Clooney) and his devoted manager (Sandler) on a transformative trip through Europe.

In his positive review for TheWrap, Steve Pond said the film was “suffused with melancholy for a business that seems to be on shaky ground and filled with a nostalgia for times gone by.”

“Jay Kelly” opens Nov. 14 in select theaters before streaming globally on Netflix Dec. 5. Catch highlights from the Venice world premiere in the photo gallery below.