George Clooney and Adam Sandler Light Up Venice’s World Premiere Red Carpet for ‘Jay Kelly’ | Photos

Report From Venice

Venice Film Festival: The red carpet for Noah Baumbach’s latest brought out some of the buzziest names of the international fest Thursday night

Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern ,Riley Keough
Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern and Riley Keough attend the "Jay Kelly" world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Jay Kelly” stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler lit up the red carpet Thursday night at the Netflix film’s world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Clooney, who skipped the morning press conference for the Noah Baumbach release due to a sinus infection, arrived alongside wife Amal, while Sandler attended with his family. Co-star Laura Dern was also in attendance with Baumbach and wife Greta Gerwig, among others.

The film, co-written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, follows a Hollywood actor (Clooney) and his devoted manager (Sandler) on a transformative trip through Europe.

In his positive review for TheWrap, Steve Pond said the film was “suffused with melancholy for a business that seems to be on shaky ground and filled with a nostalgia for times gone by.”

“Jay Kelly” opens Nov. 14 in select theaters before streaming globally on Netflix Dec. 5. Catch highlights from the Venice world premiere in the photo gallery below.

Jay Kelly
George Clooney, Amal Clooney
(Photo by Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet before the screening of the movie “Jay Kelly” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney
(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Eve Hewson
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Eve Hewson attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Caterina Milicchio
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Caterina Milicchio attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Adam Sandler, George Clooney
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Adam Sandler and George Clooney attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Laura Dern
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Laura Dern attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Greta Gerwig
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Greta Gerwig attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Billy Crudup
(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Billy Crudup attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Billy Crudup, Giovanni Esposito
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Billy Crudup and Giovanni Esposito attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Naomi Watts
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Naomi Watts attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Riley Keough
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern and Riley Keough attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Riley Keough
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Riley Keough attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern, Eve Hewson
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern and Eve Hewson attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Molly Sims
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Molly Sims attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Scott Stuber, Molly Sims
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Scott Stuber and Molly Sims attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Caterina Milicchio
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Caterina Milicchio attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Adam Sandler
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Adam Sandler attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Sunny Madeline Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandle
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Sunny Madeline Sandler, Sadie Madison Sandler, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Simona Jakstaite
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Simona Jakstaite attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Rahi Chadda
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Rahi Chadda attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Benedetta Porcaroli
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Benedetta Porcaroli attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Marco Bonadei
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Marco Bonadei attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Carolina Cavalli
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Carolina Cavalli and Lucrezia Guglielmino attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Eva Robin's, Marco Bonadei, Benedetta Porcaroli, Lucrezia Guglielmino, Carolina Cavalli
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

(L-R) Eva Robin’s, Marco Bonadei, Benedetta Porcaroli, Lucrezia Guglielmino and Carolina Cavalli attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Eve Hewson
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Eve Hewson attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Alba Rohrwacher
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Alba Rohrwacher attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Aldona Przylipiak
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Aldona Przylipiak attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Eva Robin
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Eva Robin’s attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

George Clooney
(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

George Clooney attends the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the “Jay Kelly” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

