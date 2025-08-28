‘Bugonia’ World Premiere Red Carpet: Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Celebrate Their 4th Collab at Venice | Photos

Venice Film Festival: Day 2 of the fest marked the world premiere of this dark, alien satire co-starring Jesse Plemons

Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Aidan Delbis and Jesse Plemons attend the "Bugonia" world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. (Credit: Getty Images)
Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Aidan Delbis and Jesse Plemons attend the "Bugonia" world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Venice International Film Festival Day 2 kicked off Thursday celebrating the world premiere of Emma Stone’s latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, “Bugonia.” The premiere marks the star and filmmaker’s fourth collaboration, following “The Favourite,” “Poor Things” and “Kinds of Kindness.”

The film is a dark satire in which Stone plays a tech executive kidnapped by conspiracy theorists played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis who believe she’s an alien. It stands one of the most anticipated titles of the 82nd festival, continuing Lanthimos’ longstanding relationship with Venice. (“Poor Things” won the Golden Lion in 2023.)

“It’s ‘Misery’ meets ‘Mars Attacks’ meets all kinds of other stuff, with the excesses being quite entertaining, if not as satisfying as, say, ‘Poor Things’ or ‘The Lobster’ or ‘Dogtooth’ or ‘The Favourite,’” TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote in his review Thursday. “Coming only a year after the sampler pack that was ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ this feels in a way like Lanthimos on automatic and in overdrive, churning out fun transgressions one after another because he and his leading lady have so much fun doing them.”

“Bugonia” is screening in competition and hits theaters in October. The Venice International Film Festival runs through Sept. 6.

See all the red carpet fashions from the film’s impressive cast and creatives in the photo gallery below.

Emma Stone
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Emma Stone attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emma Stone
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Emma Stone attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Jesse Plemons
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Aidan Delbis
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Aidan Delbis attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emma Stone, Aidan Delbis
Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone and Aidan Delbis attend the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Willem Dafoe
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Noomi Rapace
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Noomi Rapace attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Aidan Delbis, Jesse Plemons
Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

(L-R) Director and screenwriter Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Aidan Delbis and Jesse Plemons pose at the red carpet premiere of “Bugonia,” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.

Jesse Plemons
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Jesse Plemons attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emma Stone, Dave McCary
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Alicia Silverstone
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Alicia Silverstone attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emanuela Fanelli
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Festival host Emanuela Fanelli attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Natalia Paragoni
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Natalia Paragoni attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Andrea Zelletta
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Andrea Zelletta attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Luca Gervasi
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Luca Gervasi attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Gaia Visco Gilardi
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Gaia Visco Gilardi attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emanuela Fanelli
Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Emanuela Fanelli attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos
Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Stone and director and screenwriter Yorgos Lanthimos pose on the red carpet before the screening of the movie “Bugonia,” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.

Alicia Silverstone
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone attends the “Bugonia” red carpet premiere during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Alicia Silverstone
Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone signs autographs as she attends the “Bugonia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emma Stone
Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Emma Stone signs autographs as she attends the “Bugonia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

