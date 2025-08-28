‘Bugonia’ World Premiere Red Carpet: Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Celebrate Their 4th Collab at Venice | Photos

The Venice International Film Festival Day 2 kicked off Thursday celebrating the world premiere of Emma Stone’s latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, “Bugonia.” The premiere marks the star and filmmaker’s fourth collaboration, following “The Favourite,” “Poor Things” and “Kinds of Kindness.”

The film is a dark satire in which Stone plays a tech executive kidnapped by conspiracy theorists played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis who believe she’s an alien. It stands one of the most anticipated titles of the 82nd festival, continuing Lanthimos’ longstanding relationship with Venice. (“Poor Things” won the Golden Lion in 2023.)

“It’s ‘Misery’ meets ‘Mars Attacks’ meets all kinds of other stuff, with the excesses being quite entertaining, if not as satisfying as, say, ‘Poor Things’ or ‘The Lobster’ or ‘Dogtooth’ or ‘The Favourite,’” TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote in his review Thursday. “Coming only a year after the sampler pack that was ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ this feels in a way like Lanthimos on automatic and in overdrive, churning out fun transgressions one after another because he and his leading lady have so much fun doing them.”

“Bugonia” is screening in competition and hits theaters in October. The Venice International Film Festival runs through Sept. 6.

