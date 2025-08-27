Venice Film Festival 2025 Opening Night: Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and More Hit the Biennale | Photos

The Venice Film Festival kicked off Wednesday with a mix of glamour, politics and cinematic prestige — most notably with the world premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s “La Grazia” and lifetime achievement honors presented to filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Francis Ford Coppola made his first red carpet appearance at the Biennale for the opening night ceremony since his recent hospitalization, where he presented Herzog with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Herzog later screened his documentary “Ghost Elephants.”

Hosted by actress Emanuela Fanelli, opening night drew major international stars including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. The festival runs through Sept. 6.

Check out highlights from the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in the gallery below — we’ll be updating throughout the week.