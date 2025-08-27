Venice Film Festival 2025 Opening Night: Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and More Hit the Biennale | Photos

The Venice Film Festival kicked off Wednesday with a mix of glamour, politics and cinematic prestige — most notably with the world premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s “La Grazia” and lifetime achievement honors presented to filmmaker Werner Herzog.
Francis Ford Coppola made his first red carpet appearance at the Biennale for the opening night ceremony since his recent hospitalization, where he presented Herzog with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Herzog later screened his documentary “Ghost Elephants.”
Hosted by actress Emanuela Fanelli, opening night drew major international stars including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. The festival runs through Sept. 6.
Check out highlights from the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in the gallery below — we’ll be updating throughout the week.
Cate Blanchett attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Tilda Swinton attends the Opening Ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
RaMell Ross attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Emanuela Fanelli snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet before the Opening Ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Noomi Rapace attends the “Mother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Julia Roberts arrives at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Teona Strugar Mitevska, Noomi Rapace and Sylvia Hoeks attend the “Mother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Shannon Murphy attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film.
Rose Villain attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Barbara Palvin attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Paola Turani attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Werner Herzog poses with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement with Lena Herzog and Simon Herzog during the Opening Ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Werner Herzog (R) receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement from Francis Ford Coppola during the Opening Ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Italian film director Yuri Ancarani, member of the Orizzonti jury, poses on the red carpet before the Opening Ceremony of the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.
Jury members RaMell Ross, Fernando Enrique Juan Lima, Julia Ducournau, Shannon Murphy and Yuri Ancarani attend the opening photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.