Venice Film Festival 2025 Opening Night: Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and More Hit the Biennale | Photos

Report From Venice

The 82nd international festival kicked off with the premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s “La Grazia” and lifetime achievement honors for Werner Herzog

Venice Film Festival Opening Day Red Carpet
Getty Images

The Venice Film Festival kicked off Wednesday with a mix of glamour, politics and cinematic prestige — most notably with the world premiere of Paolo Sorrentino’s “La Grazia” and lifetime achievement honors presented to filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Francis Ford Coppola made his first red carpet appearance at the Biennale for the opening night ceremony since his recent hospitalization, where he presented Herzog with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. Herzog later screened his documentary “Ghost Elephants.”

Hosted by actress Emanuela Fanelli, opening night drew major international stars including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton. The festival runs through Sept. 6.

Check out highlights from the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in the gallery below — we’ll be updating throughout the week.

Cate Blanchett
Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Tilda Swinton
Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage

Tilda Swinton attends the Opening Ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

RaMell Ross
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

RaMell Ross attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emanuela Fanelli
Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Emanuela Fanelli snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet before the Opening Ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Noomi Rapace
Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Noomi Rapace attends the “Mother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Julia Roberts
Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Julia Roberts arrives at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Teona Strugar Mitevska, Noomi Rapace and Sylvia Hoeks
Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Teona Strugar Mitevska, Noomi Rapace and Sylvia Hoeks attend the “Mother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Shannon Murphy
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Shannon Murphy attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film.

Rose Villain
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Rose Villain attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Barbara Palvin
Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Paola Turani
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Paola Turani attends the “La Grazia” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Werner Herzog
Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Werner Herzog poses with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement with Lena Herzog and Simon Herzog during the Opening Ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Werner Herzog,Francis Ford Coppola
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Werner Herzog (R) receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement from Francis Ford Coppola during the Opening Ceremony during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Yuri Ancarani
Photo by Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

Italian film director Yuri Ancarani, member of the Orizzonti jury, poses on the red carpet before the Opening Ceremony of the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.

RaMell Ross, Fernando Enrique Juan Lima, Julia Ducournau, Shannon Murphy, Yuri Ancarani
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Jury members RaMell Ross, Fernando Enrique Juan Lima, Julia Ducournau, Shannon Murphy and Yuri Ancarani attend the opening photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

