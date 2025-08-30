It’s alive! And so was the crowd that welcomed the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film “Frankenstein” at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and more hit red carpet for the film’s world premiere on Saturday, where the cast stopped to photograph the moment as a group.
Elordi even went to the side to snap a few selfie shots with fans and attendees who were there for the festival.
“Frakenstein,” which is del Toro’s take on the Mary Shelly classic, hit select theaters on October 17 and Netflix November 7. Like the monster we all heard about growing up, del Toro’s film was center in on a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings terrifying human-like monster to life as part of an experiment.
In a review for the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond says del Toro “hijacks the flagship story of the horror genre and turns it into a stunning tale of forgiveness.”
Check images of the red carpet event below.
Oscar Isaac attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Oscar Isaac attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Mia Goth attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Mia Goth attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Jacob Elordi attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Jacob Elordi attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Paris Jackson attends the red carpet for the movie “Frankenstein” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.
Director and producer Guillermo Del Toro and guests attend the red carpet for the movie “Frankenstein” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.
Callum Turner attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Leslie Bibb attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Christoph Waltz attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Gemma Chan attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Taras Romanov attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Jessica Williams attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Paris Jackson attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Jesse Williams attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Eugenia Silva attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Molly Sims attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Madisin Rian attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Sofia Carson attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Nathalie Emmanuel attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Hiromi Ueda attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Clara Galle attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Clara Luciani attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Lorena Rae attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Emilia Jones attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Oscar Isaac attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Jacob Elordi is seen during the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.
Oscar Isaac, Marisa del Toro, Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan attend the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.