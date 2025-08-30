It’s alive! And so was the crowd that welcomed the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film “Frankenstein” at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and more hit red carpet for the film’s world premiere on Saturday, where the cast stopped to photograph the moment as a group.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Jacob Elordi is seen during the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Elordi even went to the side to snap a few selfie shots with fans and attendees who were there for the festival.

“Frakenstein,” which is del Toro’s take on the Mary Shelly classic, hit select theaters on October 17 and Netflix November 7. Like the monster we all heard about growing up, del Toro’s film was center in on a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings terrifying human-like monster to life as part of an experiment.

In a review for the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond says del Toro “hijacks the flagship story of the horror genre and turns it into a stunning tale of forgiveness.”

Check images of the red carpet event below.