Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and More ‘Frakenstein’ Stars Liven Up the Red Carpet for World Premiere | Photos

Venice Film Festival: the cast came dressed to impressed for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming gothic horror

Jacob Elordi (Getty Images0
It’s alive! And so was the crowd that welcomed the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming film “Frankenstein” at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and more hit red carpet for the film’s world premiere on Saturday, where the cast stopped to photograph the moment as a group.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Jacob Elordi is seen during the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Elordi even went to the side to snap a few selfie shots with fans and attendees who were there for the festival.

“Frakenstein,” which is del Toro’s take on the Mary Shelly classic, hit select theaters on October 17 and Netflix November 7. Like the monster we all heard about growing up, del Toro’s film was center in on a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings terrifying human-like monster to life as part of an experiment.

In a review for the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond says del Toro “hijacks the flagship story of the horror genre and turns it into a stunning tale of forgiveness.”

Check images of the red carpet event below.

Oscar Isaac
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Oscar Isaac attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Mia Goth
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Mia Goth attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Mia Goth
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Mia Goth attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Jacob Elordi attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Jacob Elordi
(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Paris Jackson
(Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Paris Jackson attends the red carpet for the movie “Frankenstein” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.

Guillermo Del Toro
(Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Director and producer Guillermo Del Toro and guests attend the red carpet for the movie “Frankenstein” presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.

Callum Turner
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Callum Turner attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Leslie Bibb
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Leslie Bibb attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Christoph Waltz
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Christoph Waltz attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Gemma Chan
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Gemma Chan attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Taras Romanov
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Taras Romanov attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Jessica Williams
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Jessica Williams attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Paris Jackson
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Paris Jackson attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Jesse Williams
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Jesse Williams attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Eugenia Silva
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Eugenia Silva attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Molly Sims
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Molly Sims attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Madisin Rian
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Madisin Rian attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Sofia Carson
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Sofia Carson attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Unveils Freaky First Teaser
Nathalie Emmanuel
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Nathalie Emmanuel attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Hiromi Ueda
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Hiromi Ueda attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Clara Galle
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Clara Galle attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Clara Luciani
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Clara Luciani attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Lorena Rae
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Lorena Rae attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Emilia Jones
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Emilia Jones attends the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Oscar Isaac, Marisa del Toro, Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Oscar Isaac, Marisa del Toro, Guillermo del Toro and Kim Morgan attend the “Frankenstein” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

‘Frankenstein’ Review: Guillermo del Toro’s Passion Project Is Monstrously Moving

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…
Raquel Harris

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR,…

