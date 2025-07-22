Yorgos Lanthimos, Noah Baumbach, Kathryn Bigelow, Guillermo Del Toro to Bring New Films to 2025 Venice Film Festival

Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia,” Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite,” and Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” are heading to the Lido for their world premieres at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

At a press conference in Venice on Tuesday morning, the announcement of those and other titles was made by Alberto Barbera, Director of the Cinema Department and Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, president of La Biennale di Venezia.

Other films in the Venice main competition include new work from Paolo Sorrentino (“La Grazia”), Jim Jarmusch (“Father Mother Sister Brother”), Laszlo Nemes (“Orphan”), Park Chan-wook (“No Other Choice” and Benny Safdie (“The Smashing Machine.”

Films out of competition include Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt,” which will bring Julia Roberts to the festival for the first time, Gus Van Sant’s “Dead Man’s Wire” and Julian Schnabel’s “In the Hands of Dante.”

In addition to the large number of new films from acclaimed international auteurs, the Venice lineup contains an unusually robust group of documentaries, among them Werner Herzog’s “Ghost Elephants,” Sofia Coppola’s “Marc by Sofia,” Lucrecia Martel’s “Nuestra Tierra” and Laura Poitras and Mark Obenhaus’ film about journalist Seymour Hersh, “Cover-Up.”

An additional group of documentaries in the Out of Competition – Film & Music section includes Robert Gordon’s “Newport and the Great Folk Dream,” a chronicle of the Newport Folk Festival during the early-1960s era depicted in last year’s James Mangold film “A Complete Unknown.” Another section of documentaries about cinema contains films about Guillermo Del Toro, John Boorman, Kim Novak, Louis Malle and Holocaust movies, among other subjects.

The Venice Spotlight section includes new works from Maryam Touzani, Potsy Ponciroli and Stephan Komandarev, while the Orizzonti section devoted to up-and-coming directors will open with Teona Strugar Mitevska’s “Mother,” starring Noomi Rapace as Mother Teresa.

As previously announced, Alexander Payne will be heading the international jury, which will award the Golden Lion and a number of other awards. Fernanda Torres, Stéphane Brizé, Maura Delpero, Cristian Mungiu, Mohammad Rasoulof and Zhao Tao will also be on the jury.

In April, the festival shared that Werner Herzog would receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

Venice is the first of three major fall festivals that arrive back-t0-back-to-back in late August and early September and typically showcase many of the films that will be in the awards race for the remainder of the year.

In recent years, films that premiered in Venice have included “The Brutalist,” “I’m Still Here,” “Maestro,” “Poor Things,” The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Tar,” “The Whale,” The Power of the Dog,” “Dune,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Roma,” “The Favourite,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and Oscar Best Picture winners “Nomadland” and “The Shape of Water.”

The 82nd Venice Film Festival will take place Aug. 27 – Sept. 6, 2025. The four-day Telluride Film Festival begins two days later in the Colorado mountain town, followed by the larger Toronto International Film Festival the following week.

Here is the Venice lineup. Additional information can be found at the Biennale Cinema 2025 web page.

Competition

“La Grazia,” Paolo Sorrentino

“The Wizard of the Kremlin,” Olivier Assayas

“Jay Kelly,” Noah Baumbach

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Kaouther Ben Hania

“A House of Dynamite,” Kathryn Bigelow

“The Sun Rises on Us All,” Cai Shangjun

“Frankenstein,” Guillermo Del Toro

“Elisa,” Leonardo Di Costanzo

“A Pied D’Oeuvre,” Valerie Donzelli

“Silent Friend,” Ildikó Enyedi

“The Testament of Ann Lee,” Mona Fastvold

“Father Mother Sister Brother,” Jim Jarmusch

“Bugonia,” Yorgos Lanthimos

“Duse,” Pietro Marcello

“Un Film Fatto Per Bene,” Franco Maresco

“Orphan,” Laszlo Nemes

“L’Etranger,” Francois Ozon

“No Other Choice,” Park Chan-wook

“Below the Clouds,” Gianfranco Rosi

“The Smashing Machine,” Benny Safdie

“Girl,” Shu Qi

Out of Competition – Fiction

“Chien 51,” Cedric Jimenez (closing film)

“Sermon to the Void,” Hilal Baydarov

“L’Isola di Andrea,” Antonio Capuano

“Il Maestro,” Andrea Di Stefano

“After the Hunt,” Luca Guadagnino

“Hateshinaki Scarlet,” Mamoru Hosoda

“The Last Viking,” Anders Thomas Jensen

“In the Hand of Dante,” Julian Schnabel

“Dead Man’s Wire,” Gus Van Sant

“Orfeo,” Virgilio Villoresi

Out of Competition – Non Fiction

“Kabul, Between Prayers,” Aboozar Amini

“Ferdinando Scianna – Il Fotografo Dell’Ombra,” Roberto Ando

“Marc by Sofia,” Sofia Coppola

“I Diari di Angela – Noi Due Cineasti. Capoitolo Terzo,” Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

“Ghost Elephants,” Werner Herzog

“My Father and Qaddafi,” Jihan K

“The Tale of Sylian,” Tamara Kotevska

“Nuestra Tierra,” Lucrecia Martel

“Remake,” Ross McElwee

“Kim Novak’s Vertigo,” Alexandre Philippe

“Cover-Up,” Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus

“Broken English,” Jane Pollard, Iain Forsyth

“Notes of a True Criminal,” Alexander Rodnyansky, Andriy Alferov

“Director’s Diary,” Aleksandr Sokurov

“Back Home,” Tsai Ming-liang



Out of Competition – Film & Music

“Nino. 18 Giorni,” Toni D’Angelo

“Piero Pelu. Rumore Dentro,” Francesco Fei

“Newport and the Great Folk Dream,” Robert Gordon

“Francesco De Gregori Nevergreen,” Stefano Pistolini

Out of Competition – Series

“Portobello” (Ep. 1-2), Marco Bellocchio

“Un Prophete” (Ep. 1-8), Enrico Maria Artale

“Etty” (Ep. 1-6), Hagai Levi

“Il Mostro” (Ep. 1-4), Stefano Sollima

Orizzonti

“Mother,” Teona Strugar Mitevska (opening film)

“Divine Comedy,” Ali Asgari

“Hiedra,” Ana Cristina Barragan

“Il Rapimento di Arabella,” Carolina Cavalli

“Strange River,” Jaume Claret Muxart

“Lost Land,” Akio Fujimoto

“Grand Ciel,” Akihiro Hata

“Rose of Nevada,” Mark Jenkin

“Late Fame,” Kent Jones

“Milk Teeth,” Mihai Mincan

“Pin de Fartie,” Alejo Moguillansky

“Father,” Tereza Nvotova

“En El Camino,” David Pablos

“Songs of Forgotten Trees,” Anaparna Roy

“Un Anno di Scuola,” Laura Samani

“The Souffler,” Gaston Solnicki

“Barrio Triste,” Stillz

“Human Resource,” Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit

“Funeral Casino Blues,” Roderick Warich



Venice Classics – Documentaries About Cinema

“Mata Hari,” Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith

“Elvira Notari: Oltre Il Silenzio,” Valerio Ciriaci

“Louis Malle, Le Revolte,” Claire Duguet

“Memoria de los Olvidados,” Javier Espada

“Megadoc,” Mike Figgis

“Boorman and the Devil,” David Kittredge

“Holofiction,” Michal Kosakowski

“Sangre Del Toro,” Yves Montmayeur

“The Ozu Diaries,” Daniel Raim

Venice Spotlight

“Hijra,” Shahad Ameen

“Un Cabo Suelto,” Daniel Hendler

“Made in EU,” Stephan Komandarev

“Motor City,” Potsy Ponciroli

“La Hija de la Espanola,” Mariana Rondon, Marite Ugas

“A Bras-le-Corps,” Marie-Elsa Sgualdo

“Calle Malaga,” Maryam Touzani

“Ammazzare Stanca,” Daniele Vicari





