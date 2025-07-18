Fernanda Torres, Mohammad Rasoulof Join Alexander Payne on 2025 Venice International Jury

Fernanda Torres, Mohammad Rasoulof, Zhao Tao, Stéphane Brizé, Maura Delpero and Cristian Mungiu will be joining Alexander Payne on the International Jury for the 82nd Venice Film Festival, which takes place August 27 – September 6, 2025.

As announced in April, Payne will head the international jury. On Friday, with the recommendation of the festival’s artistic director Alberto Barb, the Board of Directors of La Biennale announced the additional jury members.

Recent Best Actress Oscar nominee Torres (for Walter Salles’ “I’m Still Here”) will judge the festival’s films alongside French director and screenwriter Stéphane Brizé (“Mademoiselle Chambon,” “Another World,” “Out of Season”); Italian director and screenwriter Maura Delpero (“Maternal,” “Vermiglio”); Romanian writer, director and producer Cristian Mungiu (“Occident,” “4 month, 3 weeks and 2 days,” “Beyond the Hills”); Iranian director, writer and producer Mohammad Rasoulof (“There Is No Evil,” “A Man of Integrity,” “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”) and Chinese actress Zhao Tao (“Platform” “Ash is Purest White,” “Caught by the Tides”).

The jury will give the Golden Lion, Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, a best screenplay award, the Special Jury Prize and the “Marcello Mastroianni” Award for best new young actor or actress.

Elsewhere at the festival, French filmmaker Julia Ducournau will chair the Horizons (Orizzonti) jury, alongside American artist and filmmaker RaMell Ross; Italian director Yuri Ancarani; Argentine film critic Fernando Enrique Juan Lima and Australian director Shannon Murphy. They will decide on the Orizzonti Award for Best Film, the Orizzonti Award for Best Director, the Special Orizzonti Jury Prize, the Orizzonti Award for Best Actress, the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor, the Orizzonti Award for Best Screenplay and the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film.

Meanwhile, Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells will chair the jury awarding the “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a debut film. French-Tunisian director and producer Erige Sehiri and Italian director and screenwriter Silvio Soldini will also be on the jury.