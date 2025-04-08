Werner Herzog to Receive Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at Venice Film Festival

Werner Herzog will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival this August.

“I feel deeply honored to receive a Lifetime Achievement Honorary Golden Lion by the Venice Biennale. I have always tried to be a Good Soldier of Cinema, and this feels like a medal for my work. Thank you,” the director said in a Tuesday statement. “However, I have not gone into retirement. I work as always. A few weeks ago, I just finished a documentary in Africa, ‘Ghost Elephants,’ and at this moment, I am shooting my next feature film, ‘Bucking Fastard,’ in Ireland. I am developing an animated film, based on my novel, ‘The Twilight World,’ and I am acting the voice of a creature in Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming animated film. I am not done yet.”

The La Biennale board of directors selected Herzog upon the recommendation from VFF artistic director Alberto Barbera.

“A physical filmmaker and indefatigable hiker, Werner Herzog constantly crosses the planet Earth pursuing hitherto unseen images, testing our ability to look, challenging us to grasp what lies beyond the appearance of reality and probing the limits of filmic representation in an unflagging search for a higher, ecstatic truth and new sensorial experiences,” Barbera shared. “Establishing himself as one of the major innovators of New German Cinema with films such as ‘Signs of Life,’ ‘Nosferatu the Vampyre,’ ‘Aguirre, the Wrath of God,’ ‘Fitzcarraldo,’ ‘Bad Lieutenant,’ Port of Call: New Orleans’ and ‘Grizzly Man,’ he has never ceased from testing the limits of the film language, belying the traditional distinction between documentary and fiction, and at the same time proposing a radical investigation of the topics of communication, the relationship between images and music, and of the infinite beauty of nature and its inevitable corruption.”

“Herzog’s career is both fascinating and hazardous because it involves total commitment and putting oneself on the line to the point of physical risk, where catastrophe constantly lurks,” he continued. “A brilliant narrator of unusual stories, Herzog is also the last heir of the great tradition of German romanticism, a visionary humanist, and a tireless explorer dedicated to perpetual wandering, in search (as he said) ‘of a decent and fitting place for mankind, a Landscape of the Soul.’”

Other past recipients of this honor include David Cronenberg, Jane Fonda, Julie Andrews, David Lynch, Pedro Almodóvar, Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Redgrave, Robert Redford, Tim Burton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hayao Miyazaki and, most recently, Peter Weir and Sigourney Weaver in 2024.

The 2025 Venice Film Festival will take place on the Italian island of Lido di Venezia from Aug. 27-Sept. 6.