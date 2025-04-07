Robert De Niro to Receive Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Robert De Niro will be honored at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with an honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement. He will receive this award at the opening ceremony of the 78th festival 14 years after he presided over the jury in 2011. The ceremony will be held on May 13, 2025. The next day, he will hold a masterclass at the Debussy Theatre.

“I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes…” De Niro said in a Monday statement. “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans and friends. It’s like coming home.”

De Niro started his career with a young Brian De Palma on early gems “Greetings,” “The Wedding Party” and “Hi, Mom!” (He would reunite with De Palma years later on “The Untouchables”). In 1973, he would star in Martin Scorsese’s “Mean Streets,” which would start a decades-long collaboration that would also include “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas,” “Cape Fear,” “Casino,” “The Irishman” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He has also played countless iconic roles in other films like “The Godfather Part II,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Once Upon a Time in America,” and “Heat,” among many others.

De Niro can currently be seen in “The Alto Knights,” playing two different characters (real-life mobsters Frank Costello and Vito Genovese). He also recently starred in his first-ever streaming series, “Zero Day” for Netflix.

Per the Cannes announcement, “After 9/11, Robert De Niro founded the TriBeCa Film Festival in 2002 to help New Yorkers reclaim their battered neighborhood. He then revealed another facet of his personality: his political commitment. Before becoming a fervent defender of an egalitarian, humanist society, he never ceased to explore the violence of American society in films that show the new wicked face of organized crime, the decline of the State, the trauma of the Vietnam War and the manipulation of souls by the entertainment industry.”

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival runs May 13-24 in France.