Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg in ‘The Social Reckoning’ Brings Out the Sick Burns: ‘Going to Clean Up at the Razzies’

The internet’s not written in pencil, it’s written in ink – and if “The Social Reckoning” turns out to be a great movie, some of these people are going to have some deleting to do.

“The Social Network” writer Aaron Sorkin’s sequel – he’s also directing this time instead of David Fincher – picks up all these years later, when an older, wise-guy-er Mark Zuckerberg’s company is facing major legal woes from a whistleblower’s reveal that top Meta brass knew their products were hurting people.

“I’m a professional defendant,” Strong’s extra-flinty Zuckerberg says when asked during a mock trial to state his occupation, a high point of the trailer released just this Wednesday morning.

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Unlike Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg essentially as a version of himself, Strong is doing more of an impression, which TheWrap called “uncanny” [and we agree].

But apparently people on the internet have different opinions?

Critics of the trailer ragged on everything from the over-wrought writing to Strong’s interpretation and points between. One commenter summed it up thus: “This is going to be so bad.”

Every line of this trailer will have you cringing harder than the one before it right up until the last one, at which point you will actually laugh out loud https://t.co/Ha4KgG3pCN — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 10, 2026

It should be noted that Jeremy Strong, playing a present-day-adjacent version of Zuckerberg, is [at 47] only five years older than Zuckerberg [42]. But that didn’t stop Sonny Bunch from suggesting Strong is “15 years too old.”

I hate to be that guy, but the very basic problem with this movie is that Jeremy Strong is 15 years too old to be playing this part. https://t.co/I0IAXS94kC — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) June 10, 2026

“Looks like an SNL sketch,” tweeted Granite Mtn., and OK, we’ll allow that one. That’s pretty damning, honestly, if you watch it through that lens.

Looks like an SNL sketch https://t.co/kTryECqRfz — Granite Mtn. (@gran1te_mtn) June 10, 2026

We do not disagree that “she’s disrupting” is a terrible line, no matter how self-aware it is. It is abjectly gag-reflex triggering.

Also allowed: “The firehose of bad information” line really is a peanut-butter-and-horseradish sandwich of a mixed metaphor.

"The firehose of bad information you're injecting into the air supply" is perilously close to the double metaphor Sorkin himself calls out in his 30 ROCK cameo as a clear example of lazy writing https://t.co/U26yhtlOqT — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) June 10, 2026

But aren’t “eye-rollingly awful lines” what we like about Aaron Sorkin? Doesn’t that come with the territory?

at least five eye-rollingly awful lines in this trailer. can't wait. https://t.co/LFSHTAfdFv — Hit Factory (@HitFactoryPod) June 10, 2026

Zara Rahim got this one wrong however, as Strong’s Zuckerberg voice is just the right balance of know-it-all ’90s dentist and smug Kermit the Frog. He nails this.

crying bc the early reviews had me expecting some kind of total transformation and it’s literally just Jeremy Strong playing Jeremy Strong playing Kendall Roy playing Mark Zuckerberg. They couldn’t even give my man a caesar cut with the perm??? https://t.co/8PoYF6cRyp — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) June 10, 2026

If “The Social Reckoning” cleans up at the Oscars – and it just might – “Chuck Ross” is going to regret this tweet:

This is going to clean up at the Razzies https://t.co/NNzOFEqEVa — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 10, 2026

Anyway, never judge a movie by its trailer, but definitely don’t judge it by your prejudicious expectations – right Jesse Walker?

I'm not surprised that this looks like a terrible movie, but *boy* does this look like a terrible movie. https://t.co/VUUp4SMZ5l — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) June 10, 2026

And for the big finale, a prediction that’s probably wrong? But you never know: