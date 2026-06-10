‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer: Jeremy Strong Is an Uncanny Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s Facebook Update

“The Social Reckoning” is almost upon us, as Sony and Columbia Pictures dropped the first trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s follow-up film on Wednesday.

“Every revolution begins with a reckoning,” the companion piece to 2010’s Oscar-winning “The Social Network” teases as Jeremy Strong offers an uncanny take on Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The new movie also stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Billy Magnussen and Bill Burr, in theaters Oct. 9.

Every revolution begins with a reckoning.



The Social Reckoning, a companion piece to The Social Network, is coming exclusively to theatres October 9. pic.twitter.com/m4V41QaTne — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) June 10, 2026

Per the logline, the sequel “tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets” nearly 17 years after the first film.

Sorkin wrote and directed the movie, also producing alongside Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser.

Based on “The Accidental Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich, “The Social Network” premiered at the 2010 New York Film Festival and earned $226 million globally. It went on to win three Academy Awards from eight nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Film Editing.

“The Social Reckoning” logs into theaters on Oct. 9.