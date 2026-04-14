Jeremy Strong’s Mark Zuckerberg Crashes Out in First Look of the Tech Mogul in ‘The Social Reckoning’

16 years ago, “The Social Network” became a cultural phenomenon, earning Oscar nominations and critical acclaim while becoming part of the pop culture zeitgeist with its snappy dialogue and famous use of Radiohead’s “Creep” in its trailer at the height of Facebook’s popularity.

Now, with Facebook long in the tooth and its user base aging, writer Aaron Sorkin is back with a new swipe at the site and its creator, Mark Zuckerberg, with “The Social Reckoning,” a sequel that examines Facebook’s role in spreading misinformation about the 2020 election and in the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

In the first footage released exclusively at CinemaCon on Monday, Mikey Madison’s Frances Haugen meets with Jeremy Allen White’s Jeff Horwitz in the woods, saying she is trying to “help Facebook, not hurt it.”

Wunmi Mosaku’s character then explains how the court proceedings will go. The footage also offers the first look at Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg inside the courtroom, where he says, “I am professional defendant.”

Later on in the new footage, Strong’s Zuckerberg is seen yelling at Bill Burr’s character: “People around here understand that when I say no, that’s the end of the debate. I’m not two years out of a dorm room, anymore.”



“Social Reckoning” is Sorkin’s fourth film as a director, having made his debut with the 2017 poker drama “Molly’s Game,” followed by the historical drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and the Lucille Ball biopic “Being the Ricardos.” “The Social Reckoning” is Madison’s first feature film since winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2025 for “Anora,” the same year Strong received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance as Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice.

“The Social Reckoning” will be released by Columbia Pictures on October 9.