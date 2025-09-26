Sony Dates ‘Social Network’ Follow-Up ‘The Social Reckoning’ for October 2026, Sets Cast

Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Reckoning,” described as a “companion piece” to David Fincher’s Oscar-winning 2010 film “The Social Network,” will be released by Sony Pictures on Oct. 9, 2026. The new film stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong and Bill Burr, long-rumored for the project but now finally confirmed.

According to the official release the new movie, written and to be directed by Sorkin, “tells the true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.” Strong will play Mark Zuckerberg, with the story taking place 17 years after the events of “The Social Network.”

Horwitz’s explosive reporting resulted in a 2021 story dubbed “The Facebook Files” that showed the company was aware of the harmful societal effects of its platforms, but soldiered on without meaningfully addressing the issues.

The Oct. 9 release date for “The Social Reckoning” was chosen because it’s a holiday weekend and adult dramas are expected to play well in the fall. Plus, it plays into the legacy of “The Social Network,” which was released in October, and will no doubt follow a similar trajectory during awards season.

The film will open one week after Alejandro G. Iñarritu’s Tom Cruise movie from Warner Bros., but faces little competition from the adult crowd on Oct. 9 where Paramount will release an animated “Avatar: The Last Airbender” film and Universal has the Jessica Chastain horror film “Other Mommy.”

Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin and Stuart Besser are producing “The Social Reckoning.”

“The Social Network” was released in October 2010 after premiering at that year’s New York Film Festival. It went on to earn $226 million globally and was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It eventually won three, including Sorkin winning Best Adapted Screenplay for his work translating nonfiction book “The Accidental Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich.

