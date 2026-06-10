‘Toy Story 5’ First Reactions Praise New Installment as an ‘Absolute Home Run’

Initial reactions to “Toy Story 5” are in after the new installment from Pixar’s classic franchise had its Los Angeles premiere Tuesday evening, and some are even praising the animated flick as an “absolute home run.”

That take came from TheWrap’s own Drew Taylor, who penned on X Tuesday night, “Toy Story 5 is an absolute home run and further proof that this is the greatest animated film franchise ever — surprising, heartfelt, dynamic and so, so fun. May these movies never cease.”

Taylor wasn’t alone in expressing this sentiment online, as Variety’s Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay applauded the fifth “Toy Story” movie as “magical and pure perfection.”

“It is a fantastic entry into the franchise,” she added. “Jessie finally gets the story she deserves! It’s emotional, funny, genuinely warm, and perfect in every way. Loved the new addition of characters. I laughed and cried at how marvelous Toy Story 5 is. Taylor Swift’s song is perfect. Kudos to Bob Pauley and his world-building and animation. 10/10 no notes.”

“The Movie Podcast” host Shahbaz Siddiqui also shouted out Swift’s new “Toy Story 5” anthem, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,” telling his followers that the track “hits hard” in the film.

For anyone worried about the “anti-tech” message set at the heart of the new “Toy Story,” Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar assured the plot was “much more nuanced than expected.”

He added: “Moreover, it takes a hard stance on one-on-one human connection being key for children.”

Read on for a full roundup of reactions to “Toy Story 5.”

#ToyStory5 is an absolute homerun and further proof that this is the greatest animated film franchise ever — surprising, heartfelt, dynamic and so, so fun. May these movies never cease. pic.twitter.com/bKRq5Uy9e3 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 10, 2026

Toy Story 5 is magical and pure perfection. It is a fantastic entry into the franchise. Jessie finally gets the story she deserves! It's emotional, funny, genuinely warm, and perfect in every way. Loved the new addition of characters. I laughed and cried at how marvelous Toy… pic.twitter.com/AJ1aC7TaU4 — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) June 10, 2026

TOY STORY 5 is @Pixar at their absolute best and their most important story yet! Jessie takes center stage and the Taylor Swift track hits hard. A thoughtful look at the balance between tech and toys, with Conan O’Brien’s Smarty Pants stealing every scene. A new Pixar classic! pic.twitter.com/nEz9FgVq8c — Shahbaz 🎬 The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) June 10, 2026

Pixar’s #ToyStory5 is a GENERATION-DEFINING experience and exactly the story we need right now. @Pixar once again delivers a meaningful, moving, and masterful must-see movie. Conan as Smarty Pants is an all-time great TS character. This is Jessie’s story, and our sheriff shines. pic.twitter.com/nLEPu0cQvL — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) June 10, 2026

Toy Story 5 hit me in places I was unprepared for! Exploring the divide between technology and toys through Jessie results in a deeply profound, moving story that had me in a puddle of tears. I put it up there with Toy Story 2 & 3. It's *that* excellent! #ToyStory5 pic.twitter.com/8dDICz8kdO — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) June 10, 2026

Toy Story 5 is a wonderfully heartfelt return to form for Pixar Animation Studios and a reminder of why the Toy Story franchise remains one of the greatest film series ever made.



Toy Story 5 ranks right alongside the first three films, delivering a perfect blend of humor,… pic.twitter.com/nRb5U5hqsy — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 10, 2026

I’m very happy to say that TOY STORY 5 is a genuine home run. Jessie being the lead really gives it an infectious energy, and the toys vs. tech conflict is much more nuanced than expected. Moreover, it takes a hard stance on one-on-one human connection being key for children. pic.twitter.com/8vBcygz4Bn — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) June 10, 2026

As Toy Story 5 began, the lady behind me turned to her friend, “You’re crying already?”

“Yup!” her friend replied.

Can confirm many tears were shed, by them…and all. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 10, 2026

#ToyStory5 proves this franchise still has plenty of emotional territory left to explore. Timely and surprisingly sharp with its take on our relationship with technology. Joan Cusack delivers standout voice work. Fair warning that you'll want to break your kid's tablets. pic.twitter.com/58b3oXyWOE — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) June 10, 2026

I’ve only seen the first half of #ToyStory5, but one thing already stands out: imagination still matters. By focusing on Bonnie and Jessie, the film finds a fresh angle on childhood while staying true to the heart of what makes Toy Story special. A relevant message for today. pic.twitter.com/sCVfseHXhB — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) June 10, 2026

“Toy Story 5,” which stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and more, hits theaters on June 19.