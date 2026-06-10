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‘Toy Story 5’ First Reactions Praise New Installment as an ‘Absolute Home Run’

“Further proof that this is the greatest animated film franchise ever — surprising, heartfelt, dynamic and so, so fun,” TheWrap’s Drew Taylor writes

toy-story-5
"Toy Story 5" (Disney/Pixar

Initial reactions to “Toy Story 5” are in after the new installment from Pixar’s classic franchise had its Los Angeles premiere Tuesday evening, and some are even praising the animated flick as an “absolute home run.”

That take came from TheWrap’s own Drew Taylor, who penned on X Tuesday night, “Toy Story 5 is an absolute home run and further proof that this is the greatest animated film franchise ever — surprising, heartfelt, dynamic and so, so fun. May these movies never cease.”

Taylor wasn’t alone in expressing this sentiment online, as Variety’s Senior Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay applauded the fifth “Toy Story” movie as “magical and pure perfection.”

“It is a fantastic entry into the franchise,” she added. “Jessie finally gets the story she deserves! It’s emotional, funny, genuinely warm, and perfect in every way.  Loved the new addition of characters. I laughed and cried at how marvelous Toy Story 5 is. Taylor Swift’s song is perfect. Kudos to Bob Pauley and his world-building and animation. 10/10 no notes.”

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“The Movie Podcast” host Shahbaz Siddiqui also shouted out Swift’s new “Toy Story 5” anthem, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,” telling his followers that the track “hits hard” in the film.

For anyone worried about the “anti-tech” message set at the heart of the new “Toy Story,” Discussing Film’s Andrew J. Salazar assured the plot was “much more nuanced than expected.”

He added: “Moreover, it takes a hard stance on one-on-one human connection being key for children.”

Read on for a full roundup of reactions to “Toy Story 5.”

“Toy Story 5,” which stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and more, hits theaters on June 19.

Taylor Swift
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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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