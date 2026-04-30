Alex Jones Claims ‘Massive Victory’ as Court Pauses The Onion’s Infowars Takeover | Video

The Onion’s plan to transform Infowars into a satirical conspiracy website faced a major roadblock Wednesday, as a Texas Appeals Court stayed the turnover of the far-right site.

Infowars founder Alex Jones confirmed the legal news with an update on X Wednesday evening, writing, “For The 2nd Time, A Major Court Has Blocked The Onion’s Attempt To Fraudulently Take Over Infowars And ‘Wear It’s [sic] Skin’ We Give Thanks To God and Infowars’ Supporters For Standing Against These Pathetic Weasels. ‘Victory or Death.’”

He expressed a similar sentiment in a video message, also uploaded to X, in which he touted the update as “a massive victory.”

“I have breaking exclusive news that just warms my heart and still gives me faith in America and our legal system,” he said. “The Onion backed by the Democrats and Bloomberg for the second time in the year and a half, after fraudulently claiming they own and run Infowars, another giant hoax, has had their attempt to take us over slapped down by the Third Texas Court of Appeals. This is a massive victory.”

Watch his full video statement below.

For The 2nd Time, A Major Court Has Blocked The Onion’s Attempt To Fraudulently Take Over Infowars And “Wear It’s Skin”



We Give Thanks To God and Infowars' Supporters For Standing Against These Pathetic Weasels



“Victory or Death”

– Alex Jones



Please… https://t.co/rk8srcHEpp pic.twitter.com/XpKsOL0hgU — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 30, 2026

Jones’ statements came as Ben Mullin, a media reporter for The New York Times, shared a snippet of the ruling late Wednesday evening. In a post on X, Mullin highlighted the portion that stated the “court temporarily stays the turnover order” while “pending further order on the Appellant’s Emergency Motion for Immediate Stay of Void Turnover Order Issued in Violation of the Bankruptcy Automatic Stay.”

Per Mullin, Ben Collins, the CEO of The Onion, sent out a message following the ruling, and shared that the Sandy Hook mass shooting victims’ families will seek emergency relief from higher courts on Thursday.

Collins also called the ruling “newly insane, unprecedented legal stalling,” according to Mullin.

some late-breaking news on The Onion's quest to take over Infowars: A Texas appeals court just stayed the turnover of the site to the official who inked the agreement with an affiliate of The Onion. This puts the deal in bizarre legal limbo for now. More TK. pic.twitter.com/2UGWuCtjsB — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) April 30, 2026

Earlier this week, Free Speech Systems (FSS) — the company tied to Jones — filed an emergency motion and asked a Texas appeals court to immediately pause a lower court order that allows a court-appointed receiver to control and monetize on its assets. The motion came as The Onion touted its latest proposal to shift Infowars from a far-right, conspiracy-riddled site to one of satire.

As we previously reported last week, the court-appointed administrator that oversees Infowars asked a judge in a Travis County District Court to approve a licensing agreement that would allow The Onion’s parent company, Global Tetrahedron, to operate the site. It was confirmed that comedian Tim Heidecker was tapped as creative director, with plans to initially parody Jones’ style before evolving Infowars into a broader hub for experimental comedy.

The Onion’s quest to control Infowars stems from the massive defamation judgments against Jones, after he made repeated false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Families of the victims notably sued in Texas and Connecticut, winning judgments totaling more than $1 billion.

The far-right radio show host later filed for bankruptcy, which triggered efforts to liquidate assets tied to Infowars.

Attorneys representing Sandy Hook families previously said their priority is to limit Jones’ ability to spread falsehoods, noting they view the licensing plan as a potential way to reduce his reach and generate money for the victims.