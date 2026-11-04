Amazon Adds BBC Studios’ Jenny Groom as MGM Alternative Head

BBC Studios’ Jenny Groom will join Amazon as head of MGM’s Alternative division on Nov. 30.

In her new role, Groom will oversee legacy franchises including “Survivor,” “Shark Tank” and “The Voice,” as well as the studio’s format library, which remains active around the world. She’ll also focus on developing new formats and series for Prime Video’s slate and driving third-party sales.

She will report to Amazon MGM Studios Nonfiction Head Jenn Levy.

Groom has over 20 years of experience in unscripted TV. At BBC Studios, she served as Unscripted Development EVP, where she developed and executive produced “Nation’s Dumbest” and “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.” She also led the team in securing multiple development and pilot deals across broadcast and streaming platforms.

She also spent nearly two decades at NBCUniversal, most recently as Unscripted Programming EVP, where she commissioned “The Traitors” and “Love Island,” and oversaw “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “American Ninja Warrior.” She’s also an executive producer on Netflix’s “Funny AF with Kevin Hart,” which is returning for a second season.

“Bringing in someone with Jenny’s extensive experience, on both the buying and selling side of the business, positions MGM Alternative as a key creative asset for our unscripted ambitions, and reinforces our commitment to developing and selling shows all around town,” Levy said in a memo to staff. “Please join me in giving Jenny a warm welcome. I couldn’t be more excited about what she’ll bring to our team and the future of our slate.”