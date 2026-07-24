Amazon MGM Studios Hires Pia Barlow as VP of Series Marketing

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Amazon MGM Studios has named former HBO Max and Netflix executive Pia Barlow as its VP of series marketing.

In the newly created role, Barlow will spearhead marketing efforts across Prime Video’s U.S. and global original series in a similar role to film marketing VP Stephen Bruno. Barlow will report to global head of marketing Sue Kroll, who shared the news in a memo to staff on Friday. She starts the post on Aug. 3.

Barlow joins Amazon from HBO Max, where she served as VP of originals marketing, where she led campaigns for some of the platform’s biggest titles, including “The Pitt,” “House of the Dragon,” “Hacks” and “Harry Potter.”

Prior to HBO Max, Barlow worked at Netflix across the streamer’s foundational series, including “Orange Is the New Black,” “Master of None,” “Making a Murderer” and “Queer Eye,” while helping to build out its international originals marketing strategy.

“Having led award-winning teams across strategy, creative, social media, partnerships and experiential marketing, Pia has built a reputation for innovative, globally-resonant campaigns that deepen the connection between audiences and the stories they love,” Kroll wrote in the memo.

Barlow started her career at HBO, where she helped launch campaigns for titles like “Girls,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Silicon Valley.” She’s also shepherded film campaigns as SVP at Twentieth Century Fox Film, a role where she worked across titles “The Greatest Showman,” “The Post” and “Murder on the Orient Express” before returning to Netflix.

“Pia brings an incredible amount of expertise and experience, gleaned over a number of years spent in every possible genre of film and television – and I can’t wait for her to meet and begin collaborating with all of you,” Kroll concluded.