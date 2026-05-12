Amazon Shakeup: Film, TV and Internationals Get Separate Business Affairs Units, Dan Scharf to Depart

Amazon MGM Studios is making a change in the structure of their business affairs team.

“In line with the moves we’ve made over the past year to create three distinct studio operations, we will no longer operate with a centralized studios BA team, and instead move forward with three teams, each embedded within our Film, TV and International Originals studios, respectively,” Courtenay Valenti (Head of Film), Peter Friedlander (Head of Global Television) and Nicole Clemens (Head of International Originals), said in a note sent to staffers on Tuesday. “The three of us are confident it will streamline our dealmaking, reduce some layers, and more closely align our BA teams with the divisions they serve.”

Amazon Studios’ Global Head Of Business Affairs Dan Scharf is also departing the company.

The note added: “In conjunction with this change, Dan Scharf, who has for many years overseen our centralized business affairs team and a number of other functions, is leaving Amazon. Dan joined Amazon in 2014 and has been a foundational member of our leadership team at studios, helping grow the group from the 40 team members he had on Day 1 in Sherman Oaks and contributing to more talent and content deals than we could ever list in a single note.”

“Each of us will soon share more details on the new structure with our groups,” the note concludes.

Scharf joined the ecommerce giant in 2014. Previously the VP and global head of business affairs, Scharf was promoted in 2022 to his current role adding oversight of production, studio operations, casting, and studios music. Some of the deals he spearheaded negotiations for include “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” “Coming 2 America,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Friedlander sent an additional note to his staffers, announcing the hire of Mandy Schaffer as Head of Business Affairs, Global TV.

“Per the other note, we will now have business affairs leaders embedded in our film, series and international teams, and with that in mind I’m pleased to share that Mandy Schaffer is joining Amazon MGM Studios as Head of Business Affairs, Global TV, reporting to me, starting June 8th,” Friedlander wrote.

He added: “Mandy was one of the longest-serving Business Affairs executives at Netflix, having spent nearly 12 years building and leading the function. Most recently, she served as VP, Head of Series Business Affairs for the U.S. and Canada, overseeing teams across Scripted, Animated, Nonfiction, and Live Sports. She joined Netflix in 2014 as part of the team behind the streamer’s earliest originals — including Orange is the New Black and House of Cards — and developed deal strategy and structure for all Netflix UCAN Original Scripted Series. Her ability to operate at the intersection of creative ambition and business strategy makes her an ideal addition to our leadership team.”

Friedlander closes: “Until Mandy’s start date, Julia Shapiro will report directly to me and serve as the primary point of contact for all TV Business Affairs matters. I’m excited to welcome Mandy to the team and look forward to the speed and alignment this new structure will bring to our series organization.”

Valenti also sent an addtional note to her staffers as well, announcing that Craig Muhlrad will now serve as Head of Film Business Affairs.

“As the note below details, we will now have an embedded business affairs team dedicated to film, and I’m pleased to share that Craig Muhlrad will lead that group as Head of Film Business Affairs, reporting directly to me,” Valenti wrote. “Craig has been an invaluable partner to us and I look forward to partnering even more closely.”

She added: “Additionally, Bob Bowen, Worldwide Head of Music, and Michelle Ow, Head of Studio Ops & Strategy, will both move to report to me directly. Krista James, Head of Music Business Affairs, will now report to Bob. These leaders are incredibly important to us across the studios orgs and I’m excited to work more directly with them. Please reach out to me with any questions and I know you will all join me in congratulating Craig on this new role, and in thanking Dan for his years of service as we wish him the very best in his next chapter.”