AMC Theatres Launches Shared Live Concert Streaming Partnership With Arena One

After self-distributing Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film to great box office success, AMC Theatres is rolling out a different kind of music experience to its cinemas via a partnership with recently launched entertainment company Arena One that will bring livestreamed, interactive concerts to the big screen.

Instead of livestreaming concerts from arena tours, AMC will stream performances by artists from Arena One’s specially designed stage to hundreds of its locations in North America as well as Odeon locations in Europe. Arena One says its technology will connect performers and audiences across theaters nationwide “with crowd buzz, sound, and reactions flowing back and forth between the fans and performers in real time through innovative interactive technology.”

“We built a cinematic stage optimized to translate seamlessly to cinemas, but artists are defining what it becomes,” said Arena One CEO Peter Hamilton. “They’re not adapting tours; they’re building something new. That’s when a medium sparks reinvention.”

The AMC/Arena One partnership will be launched on June 17 with a performance by Bebe Rexha, followed by Paris Hilton on June 18 and Maren Morris on June 20 with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

“We consider this to be a major announcement, as once again AMC Entertainment takes an innovative step forward. Arena One at AMC has the potential to open an entirely new chapter in live entertainment. We are launching it on day one at more than 300 of our U.S. theatres, in some 89 markets from sea to shining sea,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC.

“Thanks to Arena One at AMC, music fans across the country will be able to come together for the same live concert, at the same time, all with the accessible premium experience of huge screens, powerful sound, and comfortable seats that AMC guests know and expect.”

The new partnership marks the continued efforts both at AMC and across the movie theater landscape to expand the types of offerings available on the big screen. AMC’s landmark deal with Taylor Swift to release “The Eras Tour” in 2023 was a major shift in alternative theatrical content, as Swift chose to release the film without a major studio as distributor, grossing $261.6 million at the global box office.

The Arena One screenings will supplement a 2026 theatrical slate that includes major films like Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” and Universal’s “The Odyssey” in the summer and Warner Bros.’ “Dune: Part Three” in December. The box office is currently on pace for a domestic total of $10 billion for the first time since the pandemic.

AMC reported a $117 million loss for the first quarter of 2026, an improvement over the $202 million loss recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Thanks to holiday holdovers like “Avatar: Fire and Ash” and early-year hits like “Hoppers,” “Scream 7” and “Project Hail Mary,” revenue jumped 21% year-over-year to $1.04 billion.