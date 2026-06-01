Anna Kendrick to Direct Netflix’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Film

Anna Kendrick is set to direct the adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

Maggie Betts and Leslye Headland were previously attached to direct the project.

The book and film tells the story of Evelyn Hugo, a fading Hollywood star, who reveals to a young journalist the secrets and scandals of Hollywood, as well as her life with her seven husbands. “Little Fires Everywhere” screenwriter Liz Tigelaar will write the adaptation.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…