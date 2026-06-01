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Anna Kendrick to Direct Netflix’s ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Film

Maggie Betts and Leslye Headland were previously attached to direct

Anna Kendrick (Getty Images)
Anna Kendrick (Getty Images)

Anna Kendrick is set to direct  the adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

Maggie Betts and Leslye Headland were previously attached to direct the project.

The book and film tells the story of Evelyn Hugo, a fading Hollywood star, who reveals to a young journalist the secrets and scandals of Hollywood, as well as her life with her seven husbands. “Little Fires Everywhere” screenwriter Liz Tigelaar will write the adaptation.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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