Anne Sweeney Resigns From Netflix Board

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Anne Sweeney has resigned from Netflix’s board of directors after more than 11 years.

Her departure, which is effective as of July 26, is “not due to any disagreement with the company,” the streamer said in a Thursday SEC filing.

Sweeney, who first joined Netflix’s board in March 2015 and served on its compensation committee, has more than three decades of entertainment experience, holding senior roles at Disney, 21st Century Fox and Viacom.

She previously served as Disney Media Networks co-chair, overseeing its cable, broadcast and satellite properties. Prior to that, she was FX Networks’ chairman and CEO and spent over 12 years at Viacom’s Nickelodeon network. She also sits on the board of Lego and the J. Paul Getty Trust.

Sweeney is the latest Netflix board member to exit following co-founder and former executive chairman Reed Hastings. Jay Hoag subsequently replaced Hastings as chairman of the board. Hoag, who is the founding general partner of growth equity firm TCV, had served as the Netflix board’s lead independent director since 2012. He is also chair of the nominating and governance committee.

“The Board determined it will no longer need a separate Lead Independent Director, as Mr. Hoag is an independent director under the applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market,” Netflix said in an SEC filing in June.

Along with Hoag, Netflix’s board of directors includes co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith, Airbnb Chief Financial Officer Elinor Mertz, former Pixar Chief Financial Officer Ann Mather, Econet Group founder Strive Masiyiwa, former Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Kilgore, Axel Springer SE CEO Mathias Döpfner and Zillow co-founder Richard Barton.