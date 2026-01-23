Anonymous Content Taps Darren Walker as President and CEO

Anonymous Content has named Darren Walker its president and CEO.

Walker, who stepped down as president of the Ford Foundation last year, will oversee the company’s film, television, representation and branded content businesses, as well as its global operations.

“When I was approached about joining Anonymous Content, it became clear that this is a company defined by creative excellence, independent ownership, and the freedom to take long-term bets on artists and stories,” Walker said in a statement. “That independence, especially in a moment of profound change, uniquely positions Anonymous Content to shape culture for decades to come. I’m ready to get to work and carry that legacy forward.”

Walker will be based in the company’s Los Angeles and New York offices.

On behalf of the Anonymous Content board, Michael Klein said, “Anonymous Content has always been powered by exceptional people and a belief in creative independence. We have deep confidence in the strength of this team and the company’s direction.”

Anna Golin, member of the Anonymous Content board, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Darren Walker as CEO and believe his leadership will position Anonymous Content to support its artists, expand its global ambitions, and build on my father’s creative legacy that has defined the company for more than twenty-five years.”

As Walker joins, Emerson Collective is making a material investment to support the company’s growth. The company has been led recently by its longtime division heads, who will be joined by Walker.

Walker is currently president of the board of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., overseeing a $250 million annual budget. Before Ford, he was vice president at the Rockefeller Foundation. He serves on the boards of Ralph Lauren Corporation, the Obama Foundation and Bloomberg LP, among others.