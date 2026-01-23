Anonymous Content Taps Darren Walker as President and CEO

Walker, who left the Ford Foundation last year, will oversee all film, television, representation, branded content and global operations at the company

and
US president of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker (Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
US president of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker (Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Anonymous Content has named Darren Walker its president and CEO.

Walker, who stepped down as president of the Ford Foundation last year, will oversee the company’s film, television, representation and branded content businesses, as well as its global operations.

“When I was approached about joining Anonymous Content, it became clear that this is a company defined by creative excellence, independent ownership, and the freedom to take long-term bets on artists and stories,” Walker said in a statement. “That independence, especially in a moment of profound change, uniquely positions Anonymous Content to shape culture for decades to come. I’m ready to get to work and carry that legacy forward.”

Walker will be based in the company’s Los Angeles and New York offices.

On behalf of the Anonymous Content board, Michael Klein said, “Anonymous Content has always been powered by exceptional people and a belief in creative independence. We have deep confidence in the strength of this team and the company’s direction.”

Anna Golin, member of the Anonymous Content board, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Darren Walker as CEO and believe his leadership will position Anonymous Content to support its artists, expand its global ambitions, and build on my father’s creative legacy that has defined the company for more than twenty-five years.”

As Walker joins, Emerson Collective is making a material investment to support the company’s growth. The company has been led recently by its longtime division heads, who will be joined by Walker.

Walker is currently president of the board of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., overseeing a $250 million annual budget. Before Ford, he was vice president at the Rockefeller Foundation. He serves on the boards of Ralph Lauren Corporation, the Obama Foundation and Bloomberg LP, among others.

Daren DeFrank

Daren DeFrank is a News Editor at The Wrap. She has been covering film, television and all things entertainment in Los Angeles for nearly a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2025 after seven years at Ranker, where she served as Managing Editor and built out their film and television vertical.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

