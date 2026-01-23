James Gunn Shares First Footage of Jason Momoa as Lobo in ‘Supergirl’

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared the first official footage of former “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa as interstellar bounty hunter Lobo in “Supergirl.”

Momoa has lobbied for years to play Lobo, a cigar-smoking alien mercenary who tours through the cosmos collecting bounties on his motorcycle-esque Spacehog. His casting as the character was, consequently, met with widespread excitement from fans. Momoa’s history with Lobo is, unsurprisingly, even acknowledged in the Instagram video shared Friday by Gunn.

The fun piece of promo begins with Momoa exiting his “Supergirl” trailer and walking toward his car with a lit cigar in his mouth. When the cameraman asks Momoa if he has any comments about actually getting to play the popular DC Comics anti-hero onscreen, the actor smirks and simply replies, “Finally.”

The promo clip then cuts to flashes of Momoa’s Lobo riding his Spacehog through an explosion, taking out a cigar and then laughing maniacally in the first publicly released close-up of him in “Supergirl.” In keeping with Gunn’s established approach to the wider DC Universe, Momoa’s live-action take on Lobo looks to be an extremely comic book accurate version of the character.

You can watch the clip yourself below.

Momoa’s Lobo was largely absent from the first “Supergirl” teaser trailer that DC released in early December. That trailer only offers one brief glimpse of his silhouette, as opposed to the full-on look at him shared today.

“Supergirl” is set to be the second film installment in Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran’s slowly expanding DC Universe, following the release of Gunn’s “Superman” last summer. Milly Alcock made her screen debut as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, the Kryptonian cousin of David Corenswet’s Man of Steel, in a brief cameo at the end of “Superman.”

Coming off her appearance in that film, “Supergirl” will give Alcock her first big-screen star turn as its eponymous heroine.

The film comes from “I, Tonya” and “Cruella” director Craig Gillespie and is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s popular “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” comic book run. Lobo, notably, is not featured in that comic, but King’s original vision for “Woman of Tomorrow” did involve Supergirl and Lobo becoming an unlikely duo reminiscent of “True Grit” odd couple Mattie Ross and Rooster Cogburn. Speaking last year on the DC Studios Showcase show, Gunn explained why he put Lobo in “Supergirl.”

“The truth is that ‘Woman of Tomorrow’ in the comics is very much, it’s a bunch of little stories, and we needed to create one throughline, one three-act story, more traditional story. Lobo helps us to do that,” Gunn said. “I love Lobo. I always thought he was a great character to adapt. I think he’s maybe, in some ways, the biggest comic book character that’s never been in a film. So I think it was a cool thing to do.”

“Supergirl” hits theaters on June 26.