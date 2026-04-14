The Athletic’s Dianna Russini Resigns After Report Links Her to NFL Coach Mike Vrabel

The Athletic’s senior NFL insider Dianna Russini has resigned from the New York Times-owned sports publication after Page Six published photos last week that showed her hugging and holding hands with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, sparking an internal investigation.

Athletic executive editor Steven Ginsberg confirmed her resignation in a Slack message to staffers.

“I’m writing to let you know that Dianna Russini has submitted her resignation from The Athletic, effective immediately,” he wrote in a message obtained by TheWrap. “While I can’t share the details of our investigation into Dianna’s conduct, I want to emphasize that the leadership of The Athletic has taken this matter seriously from the moment that we learned about it.”

Russini shared her resignation note to Ginsberg on X, writing in a Tuesday post that it was “everything I have to say about it.”

“You and I have already publicly addressed the recent attacks against me, and I have nothing to add publicly to what we have said,” she wrote. “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand by every story I have ever published.”

I submitted my letter of resignation to The Athletic. Everything I have to say about it is below. pic.twitter.com/401nrtbEsj — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 14, 2026

The resignation comes a week after the New York Post’s Page Six published photos of Russini and Vrabel at a luxury hotel in Sedona, Arizona, reporting the two also ate breakfast together and spent time at the hotel’s pool and hot tub. Russini said the photos didn’t represent a larger group activity and that sports reporters frequently met sources outside of stadiums, while Vrabel said the photos showed “a completely innocent interaction.”

Ginsberg initially came to Russini’s defense in the Post story, but he acknowledged in his Tuesday Slack message that there were “there were clear concerns.” The Athletic launched its investigation once the Page Six report was published.

“We received a detailed explanation and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter,” Ginsberg wrote. “As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation.”

Ginsberg said Mike Semel, a former Washington Post editor who joined as its editorial director for standards and editorial quality, will continue a standards review of Russini’s work.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for continuing to produce the best sports report in the business,” he told staffers. “I’m looking forward to focusing on our journalism and continuing our momentum.”

More to come…