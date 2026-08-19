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‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Excitement Ebbs Despite Splashy D23 Tease | Chart

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ScreenShare: A data partnership between ScreenEngine/ASI & TheWrap

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Screen Engine/ASI collects this data via open-ended responses to "What is the one upcoming entertainment release (movie, show, video game, etc.) that you are most interested in watching or playing in the next month or so?" The question is included in their syndicated TractionTM survey, which fields Saturday-Friday each week among over 1,000 media consumers aged 13-64 (Week of 8/8/26-8/14/26).
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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 8–14, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” remained the leader in entertainment mentions at 11.2%, heading into its third weekend of release. “NFL Football” jumped to second at 5.6%, as preseason Week 1 kicked off on Aug. 13 across all 32 teams. “Grand Theft Auto VI” held third at 4.2%, continuing to build ahead of Rockstar and Netflix’s “Extended Look” special premiering Aug. 27, roughly three months before the game’s Nov. 19 launch.

“The Odyssey” slid to 3.8% as Christopher Nolan’s film moved into its fourth week of release. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” dipped slightly to 2.6% following its Season 3 finale, which aired Aug. 9, with the show’s fourth and final season still to come. Prime Video’s “Reacher” entered the Top 10 at 1.9% as the first three episodes of Season 4 premiered Aug. 12.

“Obsession” rose to 1.7% during its SVOD run on Peacock, while “Avengers: Doomsday” eased to 1.7% even as Marvel unveiled new footage and a poster at D23 on Aug. 14 ahead of the film’s December 18 release.  Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” climbed to 1.5% following its Aug. 5 Season 4 premiere. “Special Ops: Lioness” closed out the Top 10 at 1.4%, continuing its weekly episodic release following its Aug. 2 Season 3 premiere on Paramount+.

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