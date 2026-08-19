‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Excitement Ebbs Despite Splashy D23 Tease | Chart

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What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

For the week of Aug. 8–14, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” remained the leader in entertainment mentions at 11.2%, heading into its third weekend of release. “NFL Football” jumped to second at 5.6%, as preseason Week 1 kicked off on Aug. 13 across all 32 teams. “Grand Theft Auto VI” held third at 4.2%, continuing to build ahead of Rockstar and Netflix’s “Extended Look” special premiering Aug. 27, roughly three months before the game’s Nov. 19 launch.

“The Odyssey” slid to 3.8% as Christopher Nolan’s film moved into its fourth week of release. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” dipped slightly to 2.6% following its Season 3 finale, which aired Aug. 9, with the show’s fourth and final season still to come. Prime Video’s “Reacher” entered the Top 10 at 1.9% as the first three episodes of Season 4 premiered Aug. 12.

“Obsession” rose to 1.7% during its SVOD run on Peacock, while “Avengers: Doomsday” eased to 1.7% even as Marvel unveiled new footage and a poster at D23 on Aug. 14 ahead of the film’s December 18 release. Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” climbed to 1.5% following its Aug. 5 Season 4 premiere. “Special Ops: Lioness” closed out the Top 10 at 1.4%, continuing its weekly episodic release following its Aug. 2 Season 3 premiere on Paramount+.