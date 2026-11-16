BET Media Group President Louis Carr to Exit After 40 Years

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After 40 years with BET Media Group, president Louis Carr is set to exit at the end of the year.

“For 40 years, I have had one of the best jobs in the media and entertainment industry. Having a position that gives one the opportunity to carry out a purpose that is bigger than oneself is a privilege. Working for a brand whose mission from day one was to uplift and empower the Black community is an honor I’ll never forget,” Carr wrote in a memo to staff on Monday. “That said, even as I write this email, I wrestle with my decision that the time has come to make a transition. Based on recent events within our community and our country, I’ve decided to chart a new path and my last day will be December 31.”

Carr marks the latest executive departure following the closing of the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger last month. Skydance Co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz have said they would generate at least $6 billion in cost savings within the first three years of the deal’s closing in areas including real estate, labor, technology, marketing and procurement.

His exit also follows the completion of BET+’s integration into Paramount+ during the second quarter. As of March, the streaming service had close to 3.5 million subscribers.

Carr has served as president since December 2025, succeeding Scott Mills. Prior to serving as president, Carr oversaw BET’s media sales unit, where he generated billions in advertising sales and forged partnerships with companies such as Procter & Gamble, Walmart, Unilever, McDonald’s, Meta, and Toyota.

Accomplishments during Carr’s tenure as president include the 2026 BET Awards delivering the network’s highest television and digital ratings since 2019, the return of the Soul Train Awards after a three-year hiatus, the relaunch of the ComicView franchise and BET’s expansion into microdramas.

BET also expanded relationships with Black creators including Kev on Stage, Nick Cannon, Jason Lee, Manny Halley, Desmond Scott, Chris “CP” Powell, Ice Cube’s BIG 3, Kevin Frazier and Stephen A. Smith with HBCU Basketball and more. Additionally, it struck multi-platform partnerships with creators such as Tyler Perry and Ms. Pat to expand the reach of Black content.

“BET has never been just a job to me. It has been a community, a culture and a place to serve. When I reflect on this journey, I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together,” Carr added. “Over the years, we helped transform the multicultural advertising landscape, built meaningful relationships with some of the world’s most recognized brands and served as the launching pad for today’s top Black creators. We demonstrated the undeniable value, influence, and purchasing power of Black consumers while helping companies better understand and invest in our communities.”

“I am particularly proud of the momentum we have created and the work we have undertaken to strengthen the brand, expand our business and reaffirm BET’s place at the center of Black culture,” he continued. “Stepping into the role of President gave me the opportunity to see just how much the BET brand is loved by our talent, our consumers and the next generation.”

In a separate memo to staff, Skydance TV Chief Content Officer and Co-Chair George Cheeks said he would have more to share soon on BET’s updated leadership and structure.

He added that Skydance believes “deeply” in BET, its mission and the community it serves and is committed to its future and building on its legacy to ensure the brand continues to grow, evolve and thrive.

“I’m deeply grateful to Louis. For four decades, he has been one of BET’s greatest champions, helping shape the brand, its business and its connection to Black audiences and culture. Louis built lasting partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands and helped cement BET as a cultural force,” Cheeks said. “As President, he led BET with clarity and purpose, creating renewed momentum for the brand. His passion, vision and heart have been front and center in everything he does, and it has been a privilege to partner with him.”

Read Carr’s full memo below:

Dear Team,

For 40 years, I have had one of the best jobs in the media and entertainment industry. Having a position that gives one the opportunity to carry out a purpose that is bigger than oneself is a privilege. Working for a brand whose mission from day one was to uplift and empower the Black community is an honor I’ll never forget.

That said, even as I write this email, I wrestle with my decision that the time has come to make a transition. Based on recent events within our community and our country, I’ve decided to chart a new path and my last day will be December 31.

BET has never been just a job to me. It has been a community, a culture and a place to serve. When I reflect on this journey, I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. Over the years, we helped transform the multicultural advertising landscape, built meaningful relationships with some of the world’s most recognized brands and served as the launching pad for today’s top Black creators. We demonstrated the undeniable value, influence, and purchasing power of Black consumers while helping companies better understand and invest in our communities.

I am particularly proud of the momentum we have created and the work we have undertaken to strengthen the brand, expand our business and reaffirm BET’s place at the center of Black culture. Stepping into the role of President gave me the opportunity to see just how much the BET brand is loved by our talent, our consumers and the next generation.

We established our brand positioning as “Something You Can Believe In,” reinforcing the trust, purpose, and cultural connection that have always defined BET. We established a trusted Board of Advisors, one that would be envied by any Fortune 500 company, to help inform our direction and ensure that the voices and perspectives of our community remain part of the conversation.

And that was just the beginning. In 2026 alone, we:

Delivered the network’s highest television and digital ratings since 2019, with the 2026 BET Awards hosted by Druski.

Brought back the Soul Train Awards after a three-year hiatus.

Expanded our relationships with an impressive roster of Black creators such as Kev on Stage, Nick Cannon, Jason Lee, Manny Halley, Desmond Scott, Chris “CP” Powell, Ice Cube’s BIG 3, Kevin Frazier and Stephen A. Smith with HBCU Basketball and more.

Expanded the global reach of Black content through multiplatform partnerships with creators such as Tyler Perry and Ms. Pat.

Entered new content sectors and explored new ways to connect with audiences across platforms with the launch of our microdramas.

Relaunched the iconic ComicView franchise.

Launched a new social impact campaign “Get Your Mind Right,” focused on mental health to further support the communities we serve.

Created a new financial model for programming spend that makes our content more aligned and efficient to our potential ratings.

And so much more.

The work of this incredible BET team has afforded me the opportunity to earn an abundance of professional accolades and recognition, including five Lifetime Achievement Awards, induction into the American Advertising Federation’s Advertising Hall of Fame, and more than 14 community awards. I have also been privileged to sit on board seats across the industry, including with the International Radio and Television Society (IRTS), the Advertising Council, and the American Advertising Federation (AAF). Additionally, I am proud to be the longest-serving board member of the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB).

Thank you for your partnership, your commitment, and, most importantly, for allowing me to be part of your journey. It has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

I am proud of what we have built and proud of what we have accomplished.

With gratitude,

Louis