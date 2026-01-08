Black Bear Hires Katie Anderson as EVP of Acquisitions

Black Bear has hired Katie Anderson to serve as Executive Vice President of Acquisitions for the company’s U.S. theatrical distribution operation, the distributor announced on Thursday.

Previously of Sony Pictures, Anderson will report to Benjamin Kramer, President of U.S. Releasing.

“A great acquisitions team is key to our U.S. theatrical operations, and Katie is just who we want leading the charge as we head into Sundance and beyond,” Kramer said in a Thursday statement. “As a former colleague and a partner on many films over the years, I’ve witnessed her sharp taste, terrific relationships and clear read on what audiences are responding to right now.”

Anderson added: “Black Bear has become synonymous with top-quality filmmaking, known for producing and releasing everything from awards contenders like ‘Train Dreams,’ ‘Sing Sing’ and ‘The Imitation Game’ to talent-led audience favorites like ‘Dumb Money,’ ‘Immaculate’ and ‘A Working Man’ — not to mention ‘Shelter’ coming later this month. I’m thrilled to continue expanding Black Bear’s slate, cultivating even more relationships with top filmmakers, producers and financiers behind bold originals that connect with wide audiences.”

Anderson joins Black Bear from Sony Pictures, where she served as Vice President of Acquisitions, having joined the company in 2021. Leading both domestic and international acquisitions, she worked on successful films including “Materialists,” “I Saw the TV Glow,” “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and Black Bear’s own “Dumb Money.”

Prior to Sony, Anderson spent nearly five years at 30West, where she was Vice President of Productions, contributing to films including “I, Tonya” and “The Silent Twins.” Earlier in her career, she was with CAA and Paramount Pictures.

Black Bear’s next domestic theatrical release is Ric Roman Waugh’s “Shelter,” which opens on Jan. 30. The film stars Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Naomi Ackie and Bill Nighy.