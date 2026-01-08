Disney Promotes Jimmy Zasowski to Platform Distribution President

Disney has promoted Jimmy Zasowski to president of platform distribution for Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

In his new role, Zasowski will be responsible for overseeing the media giant’s widespread distribution efforts across a variety of platforms and partners, ensuring the continued availability and expansion of Disney Entertainment and ESPN’s programming. That includes the distribution and monetization of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN, the company’s eight ABC-owned television stations, ABC’s broadcast affiliations, and film and television programming across home entertainment and content licensing.

His oversight also includes all distribution-related business operations, as well as global distribution and content licensing throughout North America, the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Zasowski previously served as executive vice president of platform distribution strategy, where he led business affairs for Disney’s direct-to-consumer services, linear networks and home entertainment businesses. In this role, he was responsible for deal analysis, strategic planning and developing growth strategies to expand the company’s footprint throughout the media landscape.

He will now report directly to Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

“Jimmy is a skilled strategist, excellent dealmaker and a thoughtful, collaborative leader who will advance the company’s distribution efforts to the next level,” the trio said in a Thursday statement. “We have full confidence in his ability to lead this global organization, build on the strength of the team and drive results as consumer viewing habits and the media landscape continue to evolve.”

The move comes after Zasowki was appointed as an interim leader following Justin Connolly’s exit last year. Connolly’s departure to YouTube would prompt a lawsuit from Disney seeking to block the hiring, which would later be settled by the two companies.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the best distribution and content sales team in the industry,” Zasowski added. “I look forward to building upon the successful partnerships that we have across the globe and further expanding access to Disney’s best-in-class content in this dynamic marketplace.”

In addition to Zasowski, Sean Breen, who serves as Disney’s executive vice president of platform distribution sales for all global accounts and the North America business, will also see his oversight expand to the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.