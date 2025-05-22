Disney Platform Distribution President Justin Connolly Exits to Join YouTube

After over two decades at Disney, platform distribution president Justin Connolly is exiting the entertainment giant to join YouTube as its global head of media and sports, an individual familiar with the matter confirmed to TheWrap.

At the Alphabet-owned video platform, he will oversee partnerships with major media companies, including Disney, as well as sports leagues. His oversight will include distribution deals for YouTube TV, which has more than 8 million subscribers, and the company’s live sports portfolio, per a memo from chief business officer Mary Ellen Coe.

In his most recent role, which he was appointed to in 2019, Connolly was tasked with overseeing third-party media sales efforts for distribution, affiliate-related business operations for all of Disney’s direct-to-consumer services and linear media networks, and content sales agreements for Disney Entertainment and ESPN.

He first joined Disney in 2003 as director of ESPN strategy and operations and went on to serve in various roles including executive vice president of affiliate sales and marketing, senior vice president of college networks and vice president of distribution strategy.

Disney’s platform distribution executive vice presidents Sean Breen and Jimmy Zasowski will serve as interim leaders of the division.

More to come…