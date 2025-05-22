Warner Bros. Production President Michele Imperato Stabile to Retire This Year

The longtime executive worked with filmmakers like Ryan Coogler, Tim Burton and Paul Thomas Anderson in her time at the studio

Michele “Missy” Imperato Stabile, president of physical production at Warner Bros., has announced her retirement effective Oct. 3.

“As you may have noticed, I’m getting older, a bit slower, and possibly a touch more eccentric (though that’s still up for debate). So, the time has come for me — and my horses — to ride off into the sunset,” Stabile wrote to Warner employees in a memo obtained by TheWrap. “My last day will be Oct. 3, but I’ll be around to support the transition. I’ve also agreed to consult and be available if needed after that.”

A DGA member since 1994, Stabile has worked in film production for more than 40 years as a producer, executive producer and production manager before joining MGM as its president of production. She was hired by Warner Bros.’ film chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy in 2023.

During her two years at Warner, Stabile worked with several of Hollywood’s top filmmakers, including Tim Burton on “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Ryan Coogler on “Sinners” and Paul Thomas Anderson on the upcoming “One Battle After Another.”

“Missy, to put it simply, is a legend. We cannot begin to express how sad we are, but that sadness is only equaled by our deep respect for her, a respect we know you all share,” De Luca and Abdy wrote of the announcement.

